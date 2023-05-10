Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica Capital City
  4. Podgorica

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Podgorica, Montenegro

1 property total found
6 room house in Podgorica, Montenegro
6 room house
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
€ 270,000

Properties features in Podgorica, Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir