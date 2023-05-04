Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Pljevlja Municipality, Montenegro

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€ 100,300
2 room apartment in Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 190,000
2 room apartment in Montenegro, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
€ 110,000
Villa 5 room villa in Krasici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
€ 1,800,000
1 room apartment in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
Price on request
6 room house in Tivat, Montenegro
6 room house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
€ 510,224
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Floor 4
Price on request
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 700 m²
€ 2,400,000
Apartment in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Area 580 m²
€ 900,000
3 room house in Bar, Montenegro
3 room house
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
€ 353,144
Villa 4 room villa in Kruce, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kruce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
€ 845,000
2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€ 164,172

