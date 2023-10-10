Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Petrovac
  5. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We offer for sale a cozy studio with an area of 31 square meters in Petrovac. The studio is …
€85,000
