New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Petrovac
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Petrovac, Montenegro
60 properties total found
New
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
422 m²
€ 1,200,000
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
2 Floor
€ 200,000
A4-1518. Three Bedroom in Petrovac with sea viewFor sale three bedroom apartment in Petrovac…
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath
22 m²
€ 45,000
Beautiful new apartments in Petrovac with sea views and 200 meters from the sea. Object Type…
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath
89 m²
€ 170,000
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with a swimming pool New house with video su…
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 165,000
A4-1495. Two Bedroom Apartment in PetrovacFor sale two bedrooms apartment in Petrovac with a…
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
76 m²
€ 195,000
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
4/6 Floor
€ 105,000
A4-441. Two bedroom apartment in PetrovacFor sale cozy apartment in Petrovac with excellent …
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
152 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 456,000
A3-355-3. Three bedroom apartment in new residential complex in PetrovacApartment for sale i…
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
133 m²
€ 270,000
A3-254. Spacious flat in PetrovacSpacious four-bedroom apartment with area 133 sqm is locate…
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 288,000
A4-1316. Two Bedrooms Penthouse in Petrovac with Panoramic Sea View For sale panoramic two b…
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
169 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 304,200
A4-961. Penthouse with Stunning Views in PetrovacFor sale spacious 169 m2 penthouse with thr…
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 200,000
A4-1033. Spacious Apartment in PetrovacFor sale spacious two-bedroom apartment in Petrovac, …
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
137 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
A4-1205. Three Bedroom Apartment in Petrovac For sale three bedroom apartment in Petrovac. …
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
146 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 198,000
A4-1206. Two Bedroom Apartment in Petrovac For sale two bedroom apartment in Petrovac. Apar…
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
6/6 Floor
€ 185,000
A4-714. Two bedroom apartment in PetrovacSpacious apartment in Petrovac with an area of 86m2…
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
5 Floor
€ 240,000
A4-1399. Two Bedroom Apartment with a Sea View in PetrovacFor sale two bedroom apartment in …
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms
18 m²
€ 59,000
A4-1406. Studio Apartment in Petrovac with sea view For sale studio apartment with beautiful…
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
54 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
128 m²
Price on request
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
252 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale beautiful villa near the city of Petrovac. Awesome sea view and Petrovac. The vill…
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
169 m²
€ 334,600
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
85 m²
€ 168,300
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
64 m²
€ 129,800
One-bedroom apartment, 64 sq.m, terrace with sea view, 7 floor To the sea: 360 meters Th…
6 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
Almost the city center, a quiet place drowning in greenery. Two-story house, magnificent sea…
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 310,000
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 780,000
Apartment area: 240 sq. M.m. - according to cadastral data. The real area of the apartm…
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
152 m²
€ 385,000
Petrovac, Montenegro. Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms, in a new house on the 3rd floor.
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
85 m²
€ 154,300
One bedroom apartment, 64 sq.m, terrace with sea view, 5th floor To the sea: 360 meters …
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath
70 m²
€ 190,000
In the new house 60 meters from the beaches is sold apartment area of 70 m.q. The apartment…
