Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

8 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 22 m²
€ 45,000
Beautiful new apartments in Petrovac with sea views and 200 meters from the sea. Object Type…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 89 m²
€ 170,000
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with a swimming pool New house with video su…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 70 m²
€ 190,000
In the new house 60 meters from the beaches is sold apartment area of 70 m.q. The apartment…
4 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bath 158 m²
€ 175,000
Two-level four-sided apartment 158m in Petrovac Specific living room and 3 bathrooms and …
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 59 m²
€ 106,200
New apartments from the developer. Sea view. Finish: parquet, expensive plumbing, plastic wi…
Apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 130,000
Beautiful new apartments in Petrovets overlooking the sea and 100 meters from the sea. Objec…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 123 m²
€ 155,000
The apartment in the newly built complex is for sale. The area of the apartment is 123.74 m…
