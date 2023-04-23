Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

Villa 4 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
3 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 252 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale beautiful villa near the city of Petrovac. Awesome sea view and Petrovac. The vill…
6 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
6 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
Almost the city center, a quiet place drowning in greenery. Two-story house, magnificent sea…
4 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 310,000
7 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
7 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 bath 190 m²
€ 680,000
House 100 meters from the sea! Prestigious, quiet area with developed infrastructure, in wal…
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 200 m²
€ 350,000
Two-storey house with exclusive location in the center of Petrovac and stunning sea view! Pr…
8 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
8 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
8 bath 373 m²
€ 330,000
Great offer three-storey house in the heart of Petrovac. The area of the house is 373 m2. Th…
8 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
8 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 bath 250 m²
€ 500,000
House with commercial premises in Petrovac In the center of Petrovac, sold house with total …
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 900,000
A two-storey house with an area of 466 m2 with an exclusive location above Petrovac! Presti…
Villa 9 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 bath
€ 2,200,000
At the heart of Petrovac sits an exclusive offer – small hotel on the Petrovac promenade, ve…
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 917 m²
€ 3,700,000
Fantastic villa in Petrovac, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . T…
