Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bar Municipality
Bar
Petrovac
Houses
Houses for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro
House
Clear all
32 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
422 m²
€ 1,200,000
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
422 m²
€ 1,200,000
The villa is located in a quiet, green part of Petrovac. Plot area - 425 m2. The area of the…
7 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
210 m²
€ 500,000
The house is located in Petrovac, 500 meters from the sea Area 210 m2 Plot 842 m2 The house …
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
285 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 910,000
NUM 3876 Villas for sale in a rustic ambient style above Petrovac. The area of the vi…
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
285 m²
€ 1,400,000
NUM 4816 A three-story villa for sale near Petrovac, located 50m from the sea. The villa ha…
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
135 m²
€ 480,000
A complex of 6 stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views in Rezhevichi, Budva. Villas …
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
103 m²
€ 500,000
NUM 727 In the center of Petrovac, a house for sale with a total area of 103 m2, which is…
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
700 m²
€ 2,400,000
NUM 411 New spacious villa located in a quiet, beautiful part of Petrovac on sale. The vi…
6 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 560,000
NUM 1565 In a developed area of Petrovac, municipality of Budva, at only 250 meters from t…
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
560 m²
€ 1,000,000
NUM 858 In a quiet area of Petrovac, for sale beautiful villa with a swimming pool w…
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 900,000
NUM 4418 Ambient rustic style villa in Petrovac, Budva. The area of the house is 466 m2, a…
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 900,000
Villa in Petrovac, Budva. The area of the house is 466 m2, the area of the property is 517 m…
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
250 m²
€ 400,000
Cozy house in Petrovac, located just 150 meters from the sea in an olive grove House area 25…
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
252 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale beautiful villa near the city of Petrovac. Awesome sea view and Petrovac. The vill…
6 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
Almost the city center, a quiet place drowning in greenery. Two-story house, magnificent sea…
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 310,000
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,200,000
The object code is 1.20.728.9013 We present to your attention a villa on the first line of t…
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
134 m²
€ 300,000
For sale a townhouse and a one-story house on one plot in the center of Petrovac. The area o…
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 bath
917 m²
€ 2,800,000
Location: Villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 mete…
Villa 5 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 bath
917 m²
€ 3,700,000
The villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 meters, to…
7 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 bath
190 m²
€ 680,000
House 100 meters from the sea! Prestigious, quiet area with developed infrastructure, in wal…
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath
200 m²
€ 350,000
Two-storey house with exclusive location in the center of Petrovac and stunning sea view! Pr…
8 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
8 bath
373 m²
€ 330,000
Great offer three-storey house in the heart of Petrovac. The area of the house is 373 m2. Th…
8 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 bath
250 m²
€ 500,000
House with commercial premises in Petrovac In the center of Petrovac, sold house with total …
House
Petrovac, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 90,000
A two-storey house that is a mile from the city of Petrovac. The total area of the house i…
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 900,000
A two-storey house with an area of 466 m2 with an exclusive location above Petrovac! Presti…
Villa 9 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 bath
€ 2,200,000
At the heart of Petrovac sits an exclusive offer – small hotel on the Petrovac promenade, ve…
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
917 m²
€ 3,700,000
Fantastic villa in Petrovac, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . T…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map