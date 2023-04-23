Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

Villa 4 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
3 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
4 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 422 m²
€ 1,200,000
The villa is located in a quiet, green part of Petrovac. Plot area - 425 m2. The area of the…
7 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
7 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 210 m²
€ 500,000
The house is located in Petrovac, 500 meters from the sea Area 210 m2 Plot 842 m2 The house …
Villa 4 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
285 m²
€ 1,400,000
Villa 6 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 910,000
NUM 3876 Villas for sale in a rustic ambient style above Petrovac. The area of ​​the vi…
Villa 4 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
285 m²
€ 1,400,000
NUM 4816 A three-story villa for sale near Petrovac, located 50m from the sea. The villa ha…
Villa 3 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
135 m²
€ 480,000
A complex of 6 stone villas with pools and panoramic sea views in Rezhevichi, Budva. Villas …
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
103 m²
€ 500,000
NUM 727 In the center of Petrovac, a house for sale with a total area of 103 m2, which is…
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
700 m²
€ 2,400,000
NUM 411 New spacious villa located in a quiet, beautiful part of Petrovac on sale. The vi…
6 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
6 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 560,000
NUM 1565 In a developed area of Petrovac, municipality of Budva, at only 250 meters from t…
Villa 6 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
560 m²
€ 1,000,000
NUM 858 In a quiet area of ​​Petrovac, for sale beautiful villa with a swimming pool w…
Villa 6 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 900,000
NUM 4418 Ambient rustic style villa in Petrovac, Budva. The area of the house is 466 m2, a…
Villa 6 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 900,000
Villa in Petrovac, Budva. The area of the house is 466 m2, the area of the property is 517 m…
4 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 250 m²
€ 400,000
Cozy house in Petrovac, located just 150 meters from the sea in an olive grove House area 25…
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 252 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
For sale beautiful villa near the city of Petrovac. Awesome sea view and Petrovac. The vill…
6 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
6 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 200 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
Almost the city center, a quiet place drowning in greenery. Two-story house, magnificent sea…
4 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 310,000
Villa 4 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,200,000
The object code is 1.20.728.9013 We present to your attention a villa on the first line of t…
4 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
4 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 134 m²
€ 300,000
For sale a townhouse and a one-story house on one plot in the center of Petrovac. The area o…
Villa 6 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 bath 917 m²
€ 2,800,000
Location: Villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 mete…
Villa 5 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 bath 917 m²
€ 3,700,000
The villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 meters, to…
7 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
7 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 bath 190 m²
€ 680,000
House 100 meters from the sea! Prestigious, quiet area with developed infrastructure, in wal…
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 200 m²
€ 350,000
Two-storey house with exclusive location in the center of Petrovac and stunning sea view! Pr…
8 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
8 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
8 bath 373 m²
€ 330,000
Great offer three-storey house in the heart of Petrovac. The area of the house is 373 m2. Th…
8 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
8 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 bath 250 m²
€ 500,000
House with commercial premises in Petrovac In the center of Petrovac, sold house with total …
House in Petrovac, Montenegro
House
Petrovac, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 90,000
A two-storey house that is a mile from the city of Petrovac. The total area of the house i…
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
466 m²
€ 900,000
A two-storey house with an area of 466 m2 with an exclusive location above Petrovac! Presti…
Villa 9 room villa in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Petrovac, Montenegro
6 bath
€ 2,200,000
At the heart of Petrovac sits an exclusive offer – small hotel on the Petrovac promenade, ve…
5 room house in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room house
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 917 m²
€ 3,700,000
Fantastic villa in Petrovac, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood . T…
