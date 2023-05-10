Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar
  5. Petrovac
  6. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€ 139,900
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€ 98,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€ 128,800
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
€ 155,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€ 135,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir