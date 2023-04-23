Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar
  5. Petrovac
  6. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2 Floor
€ 200,000
A4-1518. Three Bedroom in Petrovac with sea viewFor sale three bedroom apartment in Petrovac…
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 22 m²
€ 45,000
Beautiful new apartments in Petrovac with sea views and 200 meters from the sea. Object Type…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 89 m²
€ 170,000
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with a swimming pool New house with video su…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 3
€ 165,000
A4-1495. Two Bedroom Apartment in PetrovacFor sale two bedrooms apartment in Petrovac with a…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
76 m²
€ 195,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 4/6 Floor
€ 105,000
A4-441. Two bedroom apartment in PetrovacFor sale cozy apartment in Petrovac with excellent …
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 152 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 456,000
A3-355-3. Three bedroom apartment in new residential complex in PetrovacApartment for sale i…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 133 m²
€ 270,000
A3-254. Spacious flat in PetrovacSpacious four-bedroom apartment with area 133 sqm is locate…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 288,000
A4-1316. Two Bedrooms Penthouse in Petrovac with Panoramic Sea View For sale panoramic two b…
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 169 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 304,200
A4-961. Penthouse with Stunning Views in PetrovacFor sale spacious 169 m2 penthouse with thr…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 200,000
A4-1033. Spacious Apartment in PetrovacFor sale spacious two-bedroom apartment in Petrovac, …
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 137 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 185,000
A4-1205. Three Bedroom Apartment in Petrovac For sale three bedroom apartment in Petrovac. …
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 146 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 198,000
A4-1206. Two Bedroom Apartment in Petrovac For sale two bedroom apartment in Petrovac. Apar…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 185,000
A4-714. Two bedroom apartment in PetrovacSpacious apartment in Petrovac with an area of 86m2…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 5 Floor
€ 240,000
A4-1399. Two Bedroom Apartment with a Sea View in PetrovacFor sale two bedroom apartment in …
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 18 m²
€ 59,000
A4-1406. Studio Apartment in Petrovac with sea view For sale studio apartment with beautiful…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
54 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
128 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
169 m²
€ 334,600
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
85 m²
€ 168,300
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
64 m²
€ 129,800
One-bedroom apartment, 64 sq.m, terrace with sea view, 7 floor To the sea: 360 meters Th…
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 780,000
Apartment area: 240 sq. M.m. - according to cadastral data. The real area of the apartm…
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
152 m²
€ 385,000
Petrovac, Montenegro. Modern apartment with 3 bedrooms, in a new house on the 3rd floor.
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
85 m²
€ 154,300
One bedroom apartment, 64 sq.m, terrace with sea view, 5th floor To the sea: 360 meters …
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 70 m²
€ 190,000
In the new house 60 meters from the beaches is sold apartment area of 70 m.q. The apartment…
4 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bath 158 m²
€ 175,000
Two-level four-sided apartment 158m in Petrovac Specific living room and 3 bathrooms and …
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 59 m²
€ 106,200
New apartments from the developer. Sea view. Finish: parquet, expensive plumbing, plastic wi…
Apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 125,000
Beautiful new apartments in Petrovets overlooking the sea and 100 meters from the sea. Objec…
Apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
€ 130,000
Beautiful new apartments in Petrovets overlooking the sea and 100 meters from the sea. Objec…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 123 m²
€ 155,000
The apartment in the newly built complex is for sale. The area of the apartment is 123.74 m…
