Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar
  5. Petrovac
  6. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 59 m²
€ 130,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 93 m²
€ 139,900
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 65 m²
€ 98,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 80 m²
€ 128,800
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 79 m²
€ 135,000
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 43 m²
€ 85,000
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 43 m²
€ 85,000
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 65 m²
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 67 m²
€ 200,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 76 m²
€ 147,000
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bath 169 m²
€ 420,000
Apartment 169 m2 Apartment has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen The apartment i…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 70 m²
€ 190,000
In the new house 60 meters from the beaches is sold apartment area of 70 m.q. The apartment…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 56 m²
€ 135,000
In a beautiful place - in Petrovets - pearl of Montenegro, sold apartment with garage in a n…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bath 158 m²
€ 175,000
Two-level four-sided apartment 158m in Petrovac Specific living room and 3 bathrooms and …
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 59 m²
€ 106,200
New apartments from the developer. Sea view. Finish: parquet, expensive plumbing, plastic wi…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir