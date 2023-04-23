Apartments for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

Why is it reasonable to buy apartments in Petrovac?
Petrovac is a popular resort town in the south of Montenegro. Its wide golden beaches and rich pine vegetation attract many foreigners. Here, the tourist season lasts from May to October with a temperature of about +25-30 C.
The Balkan resort boasts not only nature. There are several unique attractions in the town, such as the Reževići Monastery and the Castello Fortress, which offer an amazing view of the surroundings. Located one kilometer away from the town beach, the Sveta Nedjelja Island deserves a special mention.
Who buys apartments in Petrovac?
Local real estate is in demand among those who appreciate calm and cultural vacations. Petrovac is perfect for it. There are:
- clean beach areas;
- a lot of cozy coffee shops and restaurants;
- a fancy promenade that is popular to spend free time at.
How much do apartments in Petrovac cost?
Apartments in this area cost less than in other resort cities of Montenegro. For example, compared to Budva and Perast, real estate in Petrovac is twice cheaper. Here, average property prices are €1,000-1,200 per square meter.
Newly renovated and close to the Adriatic Sea property will cost more. Such a housing price tag starts from €1,500-2,000. Motioned apartment prices are growing due to the rising popularity of Montenegrin resorts.