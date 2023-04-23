Apartments for sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 188,000
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 188,000
NUM 5235 A two bedroom apartment for sale in Petrovac in a new, modern building on the secon…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 2 Floor
€ 169,990
Three-room apartment of 85 m2 for sale in Petrovac, 350 m from the coast. Apartment structu…
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
37 m²
€ 74,000
NUM 5218 For sale apartments under construction, in an attractive location in Petrovac. We …
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
37 m²
€ 74,000
Sale of apartments in the construction stage, in an attractive place in Petrovac. We offer …
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 73 m²
€ 195,000
The apartment is located in the Petrovac Bay complex, 300 meters from the sea Complex with a…
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
76 m²
€ 235,000
One-room apartment for sale in an exclusive location near Budva. The apartment is located on…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 157,500
The apartment is located on a private property with a ramp, and it is a well-maintained new …
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2 Floor
€ 200,000
A4-1518. Three Bedroom in Petrovac with sea viewFor sale three bedroom apartment in Petrovac…
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
152 m²
€ 480,000
Luxury apartment in Petrovac with sea views. The apartment has an area of 152 m2 and located…
3 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
137 m²
€ 195,000
Apartments with sea views in Petrovac. The area is 137 m2 and 140 m2 respectively. Just 800…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
54 m²
€ 145,000
Apartment with sea views in the center of Petrovac. Area 54 m2 with a large terrace, 3 floor…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
76 m²
€ 370,000
Apartment for sale in Petrovac, near the city of Budva. The apartment has an area of 76 m2 a…
Apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
22 m²
€ 60,000
Apartment for sale in Petrovac, near the city of Budva. The apartment is a studio of 22 m2 …
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 22 m²
€ 45,000
Beautiful new apartments in Petrovac with sea views and 200 meters from the sea. Object Type…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bath 89 m²
€ 170,000
For sale apartment with 2 bedrooms in a complex with a swimming pool New house with video su…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² Number of floors 3
€ 165,000
A4-1495. Two Bedroom Apartment in PetrovacFor sale two bedrooms apartment in Petrovac with a…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
76 m²
€ 195,000
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
1 bath 30 m²
€ 53,000
A cozy studio for sale in the city of Petrovts, which is located on the 1st floor of a 3-sto…
Apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
31 m²
€ 58,289
NUM 4754 Apartments for sale in a new complex in Petrovac. The complex consists of two…
Apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
31 m²
€ 58,289
Sale of apartments in a new complex in Petrovac. The complex consists of two buildings. Both…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 147,000
Apartment for sale in Petrovac, near the city of Budva. The apartment has an area of 60 m2 a…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 147,000
NUM 4658 Apartment for sale in Petrovac, near the city of Budva. The apartment has an area o…
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
57 m²
€ 120,000
For sale One-room & nbsp; apartment in Petrovac, just 200 m from the highway. The apartment …
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
57 m²
€ 120,000
NUM 4657 One-bedroom apartment for sale in Petrovac, just 200m from the highway. The apa…
5 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
145 m²
€ 255,000
NUM 4656 Apartment for sale in Petrovac with a beautiful view of the sea. The apartment is…
5 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
5 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
145 m²
€ 255,000
For sale apartment in Petrovac with beautiful sea views. The apartment is on the fourth floo…
1 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 96,650
NUM 553 A new residential complex located in Petrovac. It has 4 floors and an elevator.…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
66 m²
€ 185,000
NUM 1192 Luxurious apartment in Petrovac for sale. The apartment is located at just 30 met…
2 room apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
81 m²
€ 200,000
NUM 1217 A two-level (duplex) apartment for sale with an area of 81 m2. The apartment i…

Why is it reasonable to buy apartments in Petrovac?

Petrovac is a popular resort town in the south of Montenegro. Its wide golden beaches and rich pine vegetation attract many foreigners. Here, the tourist season lasts from May to October with a temperature of about +25-30 C.

The Balkan resort boasts not only nature. There are several unique attractions in the town, such as the Reževići Monastery and the Castello Fortress, which offer an amazing view of the surroundings. Located one kilometer away from the town beach, the Sveta Nedjelja Island deserves a special mention.

Who buys apartments in Petrovac?

Local real estate is in demand among those who appreciate calm and cultural vacations. Petrovac is perfect for it. There are:

  • clean beach areas;
  • a lot of cozy coffee shops and restaurants;
  • a fancy promenade that is popular to spend free time at.

How much do apartments in Petrovac cost?

Apartments in this area cost less than in other resort cities of Montenegro. For example, compared to Budva and Perast, real estate in Petrovac is twice cheaper. Here, average property prices are €1,000-1,200 per square meter.

Newly renovated and close to the Adriatic Sea property will cost more. Such a housing price tag starts from €1,500-2,000. Motioned apartment prices are growing due to the rising popularity of Montenegrin resorts.

