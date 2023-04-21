Villas for sale in Perast, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 3 room villa in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM 5153 We offer for sale a luxury villa in the equally beautiful city of Perast, which is …
Villa 6 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 650,000
Object code - 1.26.728.10341 Chernogory, Stoliv, total area 300 m2 The first line of the sea…
Villa 4 room villa in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 172 m²
€ 1,750,000
This amazing waterfront villa is situated in the popular baroque town of Perast. It consists…
Villa 5 room villa in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 2,000,000
Spacious three-story villa with its own kindergarten in one of the most beautiful towns …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
554 m²
€ 2,950,000
Unique villa in. Risan is a private estate with 7 bedrooms, a large swimming pool, a pie…
Villa 6 room villa in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kostanjica, Montenegro
424 m²
€ 980,000
New, three-story villa, 5 meters from the sea. Magnificent views open from the terraces …
Villa 4 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 bath 150 m²
Price on request
New four bedroom villa for rent, just 50 meters from the sea. The villa is 150 m2, consists…
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 850,000
Villa Villa 7 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
7 bath
€ 1,350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 bath
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
371 m²
€ 1,350,000
The object code is 1.26.728.8619Kotor, Stoliv - villa 371m2, on the first line of the sea; …
Villa 6 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
278 m²
€ 1,200,000
The object code is 1.26.728.8608Kotor, Stoliv - a complex of two luxurious villas, on a plot…
Villa 5 room villa in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
5 bath 165 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale is an old stone house on the first line from the sea, in Perast. Total area 165 m2.…
Villa 4 room villa in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 bath 300 m²
€ 880,000
For sale villa, in a residential complex in Kostanica. The villa is on the first line by the…
Villa 6 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
327 m²
€ 1,350,000
Object code - 1.26.728.7554The villa is located in the small town of Stoliv, on the world fa…
Villa Villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
585 m²
€ 1,800,000
The code of a property - 1.26.728.7535 is offered to To sale a luxury country house in S…
