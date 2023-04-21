Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Perast

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Perast, Montenegro

34 properties total found
3 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 330,000
For sale an incredibly spacious apartment in the Bay of Kotor, with a total area of 132 sq. …
Villa 6 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
6 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
6 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bath 277 m²
€ 1,200,000
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 104 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
House 3 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 485,000
4 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
D5-145. Lux villa in KostanjicaFor sale villa.  Villa include 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 …
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 55 m2 with a separate bedroom in Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The apartmen…
5 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 370 m²
€ 950,000
D2-1093. Spacious villa with a swimming pool in Kostanitsa on the shores of the Boka Kotorsk…
House in Perast, Montenegro
House
Perast, Montenegro
798 m²
€ 1,800,000
K2-046. Villa PrimaVilla Prima is located on the coast of the Bay of Kotor, the largest of t…
5 room house in Perast, Montenegro
5 room house
Perast, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 554 m²
€ 2,950,000
D2-401. Villa in Risan with fantastic view of Kotor BayIn one of the most beautiful places i…
2 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 67 m²
€ 238,000
A9-346. Excellent apartment, KostanjicaExcellent apartment in a luxury complex near the sea,…
5 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 330 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,000,000
D2-704. For sale attractive Villa on the coast line KostanjicaFor sale, attractive Villa on …
2 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 144,000
A2-157. Apartments and Villas in a modern complex on the first line in KostanicaApartments a…
House 3 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 420,000
2 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
62 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 172 m²
€ 1,750,000
This amazing waterfront villa is situated in the popular baroque town of Perast. It consists…
Villa 5 room villa in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 2,000,000
Spacious three-story villa with its own kindergarten in one of the most beautiful towns …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
554 m²
€ 2,950,000
Unique villa in. Risan is a private estate with 7 bedrooms, a large swimming pool, a pie…
Villa 6 room villa in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kostanjica, Montenegro
424 m²
€ 980,000
New, three-story villa, 5 meters from the sea. Magnificent views open from the terraces …
House in Stoliv, Montenegro
House
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 160,000
The object code is 1.26.11.9018. The stone rune in the Table is a cost of 160'000 euros Desc…
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 850,000
Villa Villa 7 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
7 bath
€ 1,350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 bath
Price on request
4 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
2 bath 150 m²
€ 274,000
Apartment for sale in the Capital, on the first line by the sea. The total area of 150 m2 . …
Apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
Apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 150,000
Kotor, Stoliv – Apartments near the sea for sale   This amazing project is located only 100 …
1 room apartment in Perast, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 91,200
Apartments are offered for sale in a closed-type village in the town of Risan, Boca-Kotorska…
2 room apartment in Perast, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
2 bath 102 m²
€ 234,600
New complex for 5 apartments in Risan 400 meters from the sea. All apartments are fully furn…
3 room apartment in Perast, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
2 bath 200 m²
€ 600,000
New complex for 5 apartments in Risan 400 meters from the sea. All apartments are fully furn…
2 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bath 92 m²
€ 248,000
A three-bedroom apartment on the third floor with an area of 92 m ². Located in a residentia…
1 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 bath 50 m²
€ 125,000
Two bedroom apartment on the ground floor with an area of ​ ​ 50 m2. Located in a residentia…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir