Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Perast
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Perast, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
Villa 6 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
6 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
6 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bath 277 m²
€ 1,200,000
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 104 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
House 3 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 485,000
4 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
D5-145. Lux villa in KostanjicaFor sale villa.  Villa include 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 …
5 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 370 m²
€ 950,000
D2-1093. Spacious villa with a swimming pool in Kostanitsa on the shores of the Boka Kotorsk…
House in Perast, Montenegro
House
Perast, Montenegro
798 m²
€ 1,800,000
K2-046. Villa PrimaVilla Prima is located on the coast of the Bay of Kotor, the largest of t…
5 room house in Perast, Montenegro
5 room house
Perast, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 554 m²
€ 2,950,000
D2-401. Villa in Risan with fantastic view of Kotor BayIn one of the most beautiful places i…
5 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 330 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,000,000
D2-704. For sale attractive Villa on the coast line KostanjicaFor sale, attractive Villa on …
House 3 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 420,000
Villa 4 room villa in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 172 m²
€ 1,750,000
This amazing waterfront villa is situated in the popular baroque town of Perast. It consists…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
554 m²
€ 2,950,000
Unique villa in. Risan is a private estate with 7 bedrooms, a large swimming pool, a pie…
Villa 5 room villa in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 2,000,000
Spacious three-story villa with its own kindergarten in one of the most beautiful towns …
Villa 6 room villa in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kostanjica, Montenegro
424 m²
€ 980,000
New, three-story villa, 5 meters from the sea. Magnificent views open from the terraces …
House in Stoliv, Montenegro
House
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 160,000
The object code is 1.26.11.9018. The stone rune in the Table is a cost of 160'000 euros Desc…
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 850,000
Villa Villa 7 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
7 bath
€ 1,350,000
Villa 4 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 bath
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
327 m²
€ 1,350,000
Object code - 1.26.728.7554The villa is located in the small town of Stoliv, on the world fa…
4 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 725,000
Fantastic chalet in Kostanjica, Montenegro. This chalet is located in the very peaceful ne…
4 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 235 m²
€ 660,000
Fantastic villa in Kostanjica, Montenegro . This villa is in the very quiet neighborhood .…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir