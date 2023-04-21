Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Perast, Montenegro

49 properties total found
7 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
7 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 315,000
House for reconstruction on the first line in Stoliv, house area 260 sq.m., plot area 300 sq…
Villa 3 room villa in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM 5153 We offer for sale a luxury villa in the equally beautiful city of Perast, which is …
Villa 6 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
6 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
6 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bath 277 m²
€ 1,200,000
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 104 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
4 room house in Perast, Montenegro
4 room house
Perast, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 124 m²
€ 700,000
Beautiful renovated stone house in the immediate vicinity of the sea, Perast, Kotor. Quiet l…
House 3 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 485,000
4 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
D5-145. Lux villa in KostanjicaFor sale villa.  Villa include 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 …
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
249 m²
€ 550,000
The object code is 7.26.11.10638House 249m2 in the Table, on the second line from the sea ( …
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 1,050,000
NUM 1454 Beautiful house for sale in Stoliv, Kotor. House area is 300 m2, and the plot a…
4 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
294 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 3580 Modern house in Stoliv, Kotor. The area of ​​the house is 294 m2, and the ar…
5 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 370 m²
€ 950,000
D2-1093. Spacious villa with a swimming pool in Kostanitsa on the shores of the Boka Kotorsk…
House in Perast, Montenegro
House
Perast, Montenegro
798 m²
€ 1,800,000
K2-046. Villa PrimaVilla Prima is located on the coast of the Bay of Kotor, the largest of t…
5 room house in Perast, Montenegro
5 room house
Perast, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 554 m²
€ 2,950,000
D2-401. Villa in Risan with fantastic view of Kotor BayIn one of the most beautiful places i…
5 room house in Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 330 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,000,000
D2-704. For sale attractive Villa on the coast line KostanjicaFor sale, attractive Villa on …
House 3 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 420,000
House in Perast, Montenegro
House
Perast, Montenegro
93 m²
€ 400,000
Ruins for sale in Perast. The house has 3 levels, 93 sq.m. Plot area 279 sq.m. Sea view
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 249 m²
€ 550,000
House of 249m2 in Stoliv, Markov Rt - Kotor, on the second line from the sea (30 m distance)…
Villa 4 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 650,000
Object code - 1.26.728.10341 Chernogory, Stoliv, total area 300 m2 The first line of the sea…
Villa 4 room villa in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 172 m²
€ 1,750,000
This amazing waterfront villa is situated in the popular baroque town of Perast. It consists…
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 bath 165 m²
€ 750,000
House 3 floors + attic with a huge terrace. Located on the first line. House area 165m2, gar…
3 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 164 m²
€ 1,050,000
The house is located on the seashore just a few meters from the sea, with 2 parking places. …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
554 m²
€ 2,950,000
Unique villa in. Risan is a private estate with 7 bedrooms, a large swimming pool, a pie…
Villa 5 room villa in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
270 m²
€ 2,000,000
Spacious three-story villa with its own kindergarten in one of the most beautiful towns …
Villa 6 room villa in Kostanjica, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kostanjica, Montenegro
424 m²
€ 980,000
New, three-story villa, 5 meters from the sea. Magnificent views open from the terraces …
Villa 4 room villa in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 bath 150 m²
Price on request
New four bedroom villa for rent, just 50 meters from the sea. The villa is 150 m2, consists…
5 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 104 m²
€ 472,500
House for sale in Stoliv on the first line. The area of the house is 104m2, the area of the …
2 room house in Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 265,000
The object code is 1.26.11.9281. The house in the Table is a cost of 265'000 euros  Area 60 …
House in Stoliv, Montenegro
House
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 160,000
The object code is 1.26.11.9018. The stone rune in the Table is a cost of 160'000 euros Desc…
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 850,000
