Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Perast
  5. Apartments for sale

Pool Apartments for sale in Perast, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 160,000
The apartment is in a modern residential complex with its infrastructure in the mediteran st…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir