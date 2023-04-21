Seaview Apartments for Sale in Perast, Montenegro

Montenegro
13 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
132 m²
€ 330,000
For sale an incredibly spacious apartment in the Bay of Kotor, with a total area of 132 sq. …
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 55 m2 with a separate bedroom in Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The apartmen…
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
67 m²
€ 238,000
A9-346. Excellent apartment, KostanjicaExcellent apartment in a luxury complex near the sea,…
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 144,000
A2-157. Apartments and Villas in a modern complex on the first line in KostanicaApartments a…
2 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
62 m²
Price on request
4 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
2 bath
150 m²
€ 274,000
Apartment for sale in the Capital, on the first line by the sea. The total area of 150 m2 . …
Apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 150,000
Kotor, Stoliv – Apartments near the sea for sale This amazing project is located only 100 …
1 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
1 bath
57 m²
€ 91,200
Apartments are offered for sale in a closed-type village in the town of Risan, Boca-Kotorska…
3 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
2 bath
200 m²
€ 600,000
New complex for 5 apartments in Risan 400 meters from the sea. All apartments are fully furn…
2 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
2 bath
102 m²
€ 234,600
New complex for 5 apartments in Risan 400 meters from the sea. All apartments are fully furn…
1 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 bath
50 m²
€ 125,000
Two bedroom apartment on the ground floor with an area of 50 m2. Located in a residentia…
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bath
92 m²
€ 248,000
A three-bedroom apartment on the third floor with an area of 92 m ². Located in a residentia…
3 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bath
162 m²
€ 490,000
Kotor, Kostanjica – Luxury apartment with large terrace in the condominium with private beac…
