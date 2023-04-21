Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Perast
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Perast, Montenegro

13 properties total found
3 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 330,000
For sale an incredibly spacious apartment in the Bay of Kotor, with a total area of 132 sq. …
1 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 55 m2 with a separate bedroom in Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The apartmen…
2 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 67 m²
€ 238,000
A9-346. Excellent apartment, KostanjicaExcellent apartment in a luxury complex near the sea,…
2 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 144,000
A2-157. Apartments and Villas in a modern complex on the first line in KostanicaApartments a…
2 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
62 m²
Price on request
4 room apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
2 bath 150 m²
€ 274,000
Apartment for sale in the Capital, on the first line by the sea. The total area of 150 m2 . …
Apartment in Stoliv, Montenegro
Apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 150,000
Kotor, Stoliv – Apartments near the sea for sale   This amazing project is located only 100 …
1 room apartment in Perast, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 91,200
Apartments are offered for sale in a closed-type village in the town of Risan, Boca-Kotorska…
3 room apartment in Perast, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
2 bath 200 m²
€ 600,000
New complex for 5 apartments in Risan 400 meters from the sea. All apartments are fully furn…
2 room apartment in Perast, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
2 bath 102 m²
€ 234,600
New complex for 5 apartments in Risan 400 meters from the sea. All apartments are fully furn…
1 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 bath 50 m²
€ 125,000
Two bedroom apartment on the ground floor with an area of ​ ​ 50 m2. Located in a residentia…
2 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bath 92 m²
€ 248,000
A three-bedroom apartment on the third floor with an area of 92 m ². Located in a residentia…
3 room apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bath 162 m²
€ 490,000
Kotor, Kostanjica – Luxury apartment with large terrace in the condominium with private beac…
