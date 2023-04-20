Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Perast, Montenegro

33 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 330,000
For sale an incredibly spacious apartment in the Bay of Kotor, with a total area of 132 sq. …
1 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 76,000
Apartment for sale in Doni Stoliv, in the municipality of Kotor. The apartment has a surface…
2 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 100,000
For sale apartment in Doni Stolovo, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an area of 39 …
2 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 100,000
NUM 4567 Apartment for sale in Donji Stoliv, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has…
1 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 55 m2 with a separate bedroom in Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 67 m²
€ 238,000
A9-346. Excellent apartment, KostanjicaExcellent apartment in a luxury complex near the sea,…
2 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 144,000
A2-157. Apartments and Villas in a modern complex on the first line in KostanicaApartments a…
3 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath 505 m²
€ 1,800,000
New luxury villa for sale in Stoliv (Kotor Bay - Montenegro). Just 50m away from the sea. Pa…
3 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bath 300 m²
Price on request
Beautiful luxury villa in Mediterranean style for sale in a quiet coastal village Kostanjica…
1 room apartmentin Perast, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
1 bath 70 m²
€ 270,000
For sale fully furnished one-bedroom apartment with amazing sea viewin Perast, Kotor.This un…
7 room apartmentin Perast, Montenegro
7 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
7 bath 420 m²
Price on request
Property for sale in Montenegro - Beautifulwaterfront villa situated in Risan,a small pictur…
3 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bath 91 m²
€ 420,000
For sale lovely stone house, first line to the a sea in Kostanjica, KotorAbout the property:…
6 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
6 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bath 300 m²
€ 1,350,000
Property for sale in Montenegro - Remarkable property situated in the most convenient and un…
5 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 bath 104 m²
€ 450,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Comfortable family waterfront house with splendid sea view,…
3 room apartmentin Perast, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
3 bath 145 m²
€ 1,100,000
Rustic stone house for sale in the heart of the beautiful town of Perast.The house has a bea…
7 room apartmentin Perast, Montenegro
7 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
7 bath 136 m²
Price on request
Stone villa with sea view for sale in Perast.The villa has a area of 136 m2 and a yard of 65…
2 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
62 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
105 m²
€ 240,000
Object code - 1.26.13.9642 The apartment is located in a residential complex with a swimming…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Perast, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Perast, Montenegro
1 bath 25 m²
€ 69,000
Residential complex on the shore of the Boko-Kotor Bay. The total area of which is 709 m2, i…
4 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
2 bath 150 m²
€ 274,000
Apartment for sale in the Capital, on the first line by the sea. The total area of 150 m2 . …
1 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 160,000
The apartment is in a modern residential complex with its infrastructure in the mediteran st…
Apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
Apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
€ 150,000
Kotor, Stoliv – Apartments near the sea for sale   This amazing project is located only 100 …
1 room apartmentin Perast, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
1 bath 57 m²
€ 91,200
Apartments are offered for sale in a closed-type village in the town of Risan, Boca-Kotorska…
3 room apartmentin Perast, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
2 bath 200 m²
€ 600,000
New complex for 5 apartments in Risan 400 meters from the sea. All apartments are fully furn…
2 room apartmentin Perast, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
2 bath 102 m²
€ 234,600
New complex for 5 apartments in Risan 400 meters from the sea. All apartments are fully furn…
1 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 bath 50 m²
€ 125,000
Two bedroom apartment on the ground floor with an area of ​ ​ 50 m2. Located in a residentia…
2 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bath 92 m²
€ 248,000
A three-bedroom apartment on the third floor with an area of 92 m ². Located in a residentia…
2 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bath 78 m²
€ 218,000
Apartments and villas with spectacular panoramic views in Boko Kotorska Bay! The resort has …
1 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
1 bath 46 m²
€ 130,000
Apartments and villas with spectacular panoramic views in Boko Kotorska Bay! The resort has …
2 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bath 87 m²
€ 225,000
Apartments and villas with spectacular panoramic views in Boko Kotorska Bay! The resort has …
