Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Perast

Residential properties for sale in Perast, Montenegro

82 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 132 m²
€ 330,000
For sale an incredibly spacious apartment in the Bay of Kotor, with a total area of 132 sq. …
7 room housein Stoliv, Montenegro
7 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 260 m²
€ 315,000
House for reconstruction on the first line in Stoliv, house area 260 sq.m., plot area 300 sq…
Villa 3 room villain Perast, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM 5153 We offer for sale a luxury villa in the equally beautiful city of Perast, which is …
Villa 6 room villain Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
1 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 76,000
Apartment for sale in Doni Stoliv, in the municipality of Kotor. The apartment has a surface…
6 room housein Stoliv, Montenegro
6 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bath 277 m²
€ 1,200,000
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
5 room housein Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 104 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
4 room housein Perast, Montenegro
4 room house
Perast, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 124 m²
€ 700,000
Beautiful renovated stone house in the immediate vicinity of the sea, Perast, Kotor. Quiet l…
House 3 bathroomsin Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 485,000
2 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 100,000
For sale apartment in Doni Stolovo, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an area of 39 …
2 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
39 m²
€ 100,000
NUM 4567 Apartment for sale in Donji Stoliv, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has…
4 room housein Kostanjica, Montenegro
4 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 250 m² Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
D5-145. Lux villa in KostanjicaFor sale villa.  Villa include 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 …
5 room housein Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
249 m²
€ 550,000
The object code is 7.26.11.10638House 249m2 in the Table, on the second line from the sea ( …
1 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 105,000
For sale apartment of 55 m2 with a separate bedroom in Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The apartmen…
5 room housein Stoliv, Montenegro
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 1,050,000
NUM 1454 Beautiful house for sale in Stoliv, Kotor. House area is 300 m2, and the plot a…
4 room housein Stoliv, Montenegro
4 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
294 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 3580 Modern house in Stoliv, Kotor. The area of ​​the house is 294 m2, and the ar…
5 room housein Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 370 m²
€ 950,000
D2-1093. Spacious villa with a swimming pool in Kostanitsa on the shores of the Boka Kotorsk…
Housein Perast, Montenegro
House
Perast, Montenegro
798 m²
€ 1,800,000
K2-046. Villa PrimaVilla Prima is located on the coast of the Bay of Kotor, the largest of t…
5 room housein Perast, Montenegro
5 room house
Perast, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 554 m²
€ 2,950,000
D2-401. Villa in Risan with fantastic view of Kotor BayIn one of the most beautiful places i…
2 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 67 m²
€ 238,000
A9-346. Excellent apartment, KostanjicaExcellent apartment in a luxury complex near the sea,…
5 room housein Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 330 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,000,000
D2-704. For sale attractive Villa on the coast line KostanjicaFor sale, attractive Villa on …
2 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 144,000
A2-157. Apartments and Villas in a modern complex on the first line in KostanicaApartments a…
House 3 bathroomsin Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 420,000
Housein Perast, Montenegro
House
Perast, Montenegro
93 m²
€ 400,000
Ruins for sale in Perast. The house has 3 levels, 93 sq.m. Plot area 279 sq.m. Sea view
3 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath 505 m²
€ 1,800,000
New luxury villa for sale in Stoliv (Kotor Bay - Montenegro). Just 50m away from the sea. Pa…
3 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bath 300 m²
Price on request
Beautiful luxury villa in Mediterranean style for sale in a quiet coastal village Kostanjica…
1 room apartmentin Perast, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
1 bath 70 m²
€ 270,000
For sale fully furnished one-bedroom apartment with amazing sea viewin Perast, Kotor.This un…
7 room apartmentin Perast, Montenegro
7 room apartment
Perast, Montenegro
7 bath 420 m²
Price on request
Property for sale in Montenegro - Beautifulwaterfront villa situated in Risan,a small pictur…
3 room apartmentin Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
3 bath 91 m²
€ 420,000
For sale lovely stone house, first line to the a sea in Kostanjica, KotorAbout the property:…
6 room apartmentin Stoliv, Montenegro
6 room apartment
Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bath 300 m²
€ 1,350,000
Property for sale in Montenegro - Remarkable property situated in the most convenient and un…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir