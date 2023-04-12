Montenegro
Montenegro
Montenegro
Penthouses
Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Montenegro
Tivat
13
Sveti Stefan
10
Dobrota
3
Kotor
3
Prcanj
3
Bar
2
Budva
1
Penthouse
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 3 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
5 Floor
€ 450,000
A new elite penthouse in Becici built in 2022 is offered for sale. The apartment is complete…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
€ 550,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
99 m²
€ 284,144
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 350,000
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
396 m²
€ 1,100,000
Penthouse with private pool and sea view in the center of Budva Furnished penthouse for sal…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
156 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential complex, in the town of…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bath
282 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 810,000
This is a very a spacious penthouse with a large terrace in a residential complex in the tow…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Boreti, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
233 m²
7/11 Floor
€ 700,000
Breathtaking panoramic views of the sea, Becici beach and Sveti Stefan. The new residenti…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
408 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 495,000
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
Penthouse 6 rooms
Boreti, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
562 m²
Price on request
Luxurious penthouse on the first line of the sea, Becici Dukley Gardens is a luxury real e…
Penthouse 6 rooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
125 m²
3 Floor
Price on request
Luxury 2 bedroom - 3 bathroom + large wash room penthouse is now available on a very attract…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 275,000
Panorama Tivat is a residential complex for 32 apartments located in the city of Tivat, Mont…
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Budva, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 250,000
45 sq.m. + 50m terrace, 1 bedroom, 12th level, panoramic view. Price: €250,000 120 sq.m. + …
Search using the map