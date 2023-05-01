Montenegro
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Old Royal Capital Cetinje
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro
Zagora
5
Njegusi
1
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
190 m²
€ 485,068
Duplex for sale in a first-line house in Herceg Novi. The house has 3 floors, and the apartm…
4 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
240 m²
7/7 Floor
€ 1,008,000
This beautiful roof terrace apartment is located in a building near the sea. It has fascinat…
3 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
167 m²
€ 1,500,000
Apartment in the elite complex Dukley, Becici Area 167 sq.m, two bedrooms. The first line fr…
4 room house
Kunje, Montenegro
2 bath
110 m²
€ 360,000
Sale of a house in Montenegro, 50 meters from the sea, in fact the second line * second hous…
5 room house
Pecurice, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
659 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,250,000
D3-415. Luxury villa in Dobra VodaFor sale the villa which is located in the Dobr…
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
44 m²
€ 83,200
House
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 118,524
2 room house
Montenegro, Montenegro
130 m²
€ 138,000
Object code - 4.25.11.11382Three-storey house with stunning views in the city of Bar. House …
Apartment
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
40 m²
€ 81,764
Newly Built Apartments in Igalo, Herceg-Novi Fantastic new development located in Igalo one …
Apartment
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
96 m²
€ 350,000
5 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
480 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,100,000
D2-431. House in Dobrota at the first coast line For sale a cozy house has 480 sq.m.,…
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
37 m²
4 Floor
€ 95,178
Search using the map