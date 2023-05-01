Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

Zagora
5
Njegusi
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
85 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 3303 Apartment for sale in the center of Budva. The apartment is located in a five-…
Villa 5 room villa in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
497 m²
€ 1,250,000
Magnificent villa on the very bank of the Adriatic Sea in the village of Utekha only 8 km f…
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 67 m²
€ 330,000
We proudly present one more elegant apartment within the prestigious Porto Montenegro marina…
3 room house in Budva, Montenegro
3 room house
Budva, Montenegro
282 m²
€ 650,000
NUM 3034 New house for sale in the area of Ivanovici, in town Budva. The house with an…
4 room house in Bar, Montenegro
4 room house
Bar, Montenegro
115 m²
€ 280,000
NUM 4867 Newly built house for sale in the town of Shushan, in the immediate vicinity of…
3 room apartment in Becici, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Becici, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 115 m² 6/6 Floor
€ 255,000
А4-818. Two-Level Apartment In BeciciA two-level apartment with an area of 115m2 is located …
Villa 3 room villa in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
217 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
73 m²
€ 255,850
3 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 240 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
D9-1113. Magnificent Villa in TivatNew luxury two-storey Villa  built in 2018, located …
Apartment in Montenegro, Montenegro
Apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
35 m²
€ 66,975
Object code - 5.25.13.11349Ready-made studio apartment on the second floor of a new resident…
2 room apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
1 bath 153 m²
€ 1,750,000
Budva, Dukley Gardens – Luxury two bedroom apartment in the exclusive complex for sale This …
3 room apartment in Mojdez, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Mojdez, Montenegro
3 bath 225 m²
€ 220,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Newly built house situated in quiet village Mojdez, Herceg …

