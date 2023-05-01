Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

Villa 3 room villa in Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
190 m²
€ 570,000
NUM 3989 Modern villa with pool in Zagora, a place near Kotor. The area of the villa …
Villa 4 room villa in Zagora, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 510,000
NUM 5092 A two-story stone villa for sale in a quiet location far fr om the city noise i…
5 room house in Zagora, Montenegro
5 room house
Zagora, Montenegro
5 bath 650 m²
€ 2,600,000
For sale a luxurious and spacious five-bedroom villa in a quiet location. From all windows a…
2 room house in Zagora, Montenegro
2 room house
Zagora, Montenegro
2 bath 300 m²
€ 750,000
Location: pos. Zagora Villa area: 300 sq.m. Land area: 860 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 2 Numbe…
4 room house in Zagora, Montenegro
4 room house
Zagora, Montenegro
211 m²
€ 560,000
NUM 4233 House in Zagora, near the town of Budva. The area of the main house is 180 m2, the…
2 room house in Njegusi, Montenegro
2 room house
Njegusi, Montenegro
106 m²
€ 110,000
The object code is 1.27.11.10422 Stone house in Dougie Do in Negush. Negushi is a famous pla…

Properties features in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

