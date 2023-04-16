Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Bijelo Polje Municipality
Ljesnica
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Nedakusi, Montenegro
20 properties total found
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
1 052 m²
€ 1,085,000
NUM 5039 An excellent and almost ready investment offer is offered for sale! Large house …
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
1 052 m²
€ 1,085,000
A wonderful and almost ready investment offer is offered for sale! Large house with apartmen…
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
45 m²
€ 115,000
Three-room apartment for sale in an attractive location in Bar, Good Water. The apartment ha…
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
21 m²
€ 58,000
Sale of apartments in a house located in Good Water, near Bar. The offer includes several st…
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
21 m²
€ 58,000
NUM 5074 Apartments for sale in a building located in Dobre Vode, not far from Bar. The …
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
49 m²
€ 89,000
On sale of an apartment in a new residential complex in Good Water. Apartments from 49.22m…
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
32 m²
€ 103,000
Sale of apartments in a complex with a swimming pool in Dobra Voda, near the city of Bar. W…
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 108,000
Apartment for sale in Good Water, near the city of Bar. The apartment has an area of 38 m2 a…
2 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
97 m²
€ 242,500
Apartment for sale in Dobra Voda, municipality of Bar. The apartment has an area of 97m2 and…
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 115,000
Sale of apartments in a new building in Good Water. The construction of the building has beg…
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
32 m²
€ 103,000
NUM 4956 Apartments for sale in a complex with a swimming pool in Dobra Voda, near the t…
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 108,000
NUM 4947 Studio apartment for sale in Dobra Voda, near the town of Bar. The apartment ha…
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 115,000
NUM 4972 Apartments for sale in a new building in Dobri Vode. The building has started c…
2 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
97 m²
€ 242,500
NUM 5000 Apartment for sale in Dobra Voda, municipality of Bar. The apartment has an ar…
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
41 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 2705 Apartments for sale in a new residential complex in the village of Dobra Voda, …
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
54 m²
€ 63,000
NUM 3555 Apartment for sale in Dobre Vode, Bar. The apartment has an area of …
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
42 m²
€ 65,000
NUM 4051 Apartments for sale in a small residental building in Dobre Voda, Bar. …
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
42 m²
€ 49,800
NUM 4051-1 For sale a studio apartment in a small residential building in Dobre Voda, Bar.…
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
78 m²
€ 97,000
NUM 4051-4 For sale a one bedroom apartment in a small residential building in Dobre Voda…
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
46 m²
€ 61,000
NUM 4051-3 For sale a studio apartment in a small residential building in Dobre Voda, Bar.…
