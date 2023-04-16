Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bijelo Polje Municipality
  4. Ljesnica

Residential properties for sale in Nedakusi, Montenegro

42 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
1 052 m²
€ 1,085,000
NUM 5039 An excellent and almost ready investment offer is offered for sale! Large house …
9 room housein Kukulje, Montenegro
9 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
390 m²
€ 450,000
For sale is a spacious, large house with apartments and apartments in the city of Pechurice.…
4 room housein Kukulje, Montenegro
4 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
135 m²
€ 155,000
For sale is a two-story house with views of the courtyard, mountains and the sea, as well as…
Villa 3 room villain Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 380,000
NUM 5109 New house in Dobre Vode, a settlement located in Bar. The area of the house is …
2 room housein Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
170 m²
€ 175,000
For sale is a modern one-story house in the Good Waters. The area of the house is 170 m2, t…
2 room housein Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
220 m²
€ 143,000
For sale one-story unfinished house in the Good Waters. The area of the house is 220 m2, th…
1 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
45 m²
€ 115,000
Three-room apartment for sale in an attractive location in Bar, Good Water. The apartment ha…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
21 m²
€ 58,000
Sale of apartments in a house located in Good Water, near Bar. The offer includes several st…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
49 m²
€ 89,000
On sale of an apartment in a new residential complex in Good Water. Apartments from 49.22m…
2 room housein Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
54 m²
€ 136,000
House in Good Water, the area of the house is 54 m2, and the area of the site on which it is…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
32 m²
€ 103,000
Sale of apartments in a complex with a swimming pool in Dobra Voda, near the city of Bar. W…
Apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
Apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 108,000
Apartment for sale in Good Water, near the city of Bar. The apartment has an area of 38 m2 a…
1 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 115,000
Sale of apartments in a new building in Good Water. The construction of the building has beg…
4 room housein Kukulje, Montenegro
4 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
260 m²
€ 505,000
For sale is an amazing two-story house with a private pool in Good Water. This 260 m2 house,…
2 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
97 m²
€ 242,500
Apartment for sale in Dobra Voda, municipality of Bar. The apartment has an area of 97m2 and…
Villa 3 room villain Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 500,000
NUM 2740 House for sale in Bar, Dobra Voda in the Sunset Villas complex - a complex of vi…
Villa 6 room villain Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 735,000
NUM 4570 House with separate entrances to each floor in Dobra Voda, near the town of Bar.…
Villa 5 room villain Kukulje, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kukulje, Montenegro
366 m²
€ 937,000
NUM 1971 On a spacious plot of 660 m2, within walking distance from the sea, in the area …
5 room housein Kukulje, Montenegro
5 room house
Kukulje, Montenegro
237 m²
€ 740,000
NUM 2377 Three-storey house for sale in the area of ​​Dobra Voda, municipality Bar. The a…
1 room apartmentin Kukulje, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kukulje, Montenegro
41 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 2705 Apartments for sale in a new residential complex in the village of Dobra Voda, …
