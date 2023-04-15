Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Lustica, Montenegro

20 properties total found
4 room apartmentin Zambelici, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Zambelici, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 750,000
Each room has panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The interior implements an author's…
2 room apartmentin Merdari, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Merdari, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m²
€ 750,000
A5-240. Two bedroom apartment in Lustica BayFor sale two-bedroom apartment 116m2: 2 bedrooms…
4 room housein Merdari, Montenegro
4 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
€ 510,000
D4-389. Modern villa in Lustica For sale, a recently renovated, stylishly decorated villa wi…
2 room apartmentin Mrkovi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 95,000
A2-1153-1. Cozy apartment with sea viewfor sale Apartments  in 5 minutes from the …
Apartmentin Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Price on request
A new project in the Kotor Bay, combining modern design with the unique ecology of the regio…
1 room apartmentin Merdari, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Merdari, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
A4-1190. Sea view apartment for sale in Lustica, MontenegroFor sale perfect apartment in new…
5 room housein Mitrovici, Montenegro
5 room house
Mitrovici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 315 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
D2-1083. Luxury villa with a pool on the Lustica peninsulaA unique, four-hundred-year-old re…
3 room housein Merdari, Montenegro
3 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
D2-1097. New house on the Lustica peninsula with a swimming pool on the first lineNew house …
2 room apartmentin Mrkovi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 95,000
A2-1153. Cozy two bedrooms apartment with sea viewApartments for sale in 5 minutes from…
2 room apartmentin Lustica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 380,000
For sale a luxurious apartment with one bedroom in the Bay Lustica complex, on the first lin…
2 room apartmentin Lustica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 86 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 425,000
Apartment in the elite complex of Lustica Bay, in the second row from the sea. The apartm…
2 room apartmentin Lustica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 74 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 370,000
Apartment in a premium complex on the first line in the Lushtitsa Bay complex. Beautiful …
4 room housein Mrkovi, Montenegro
4 room house
Mrkovi, Montenegro
275 m²
€ 500,000
2 room apartmentin Brguli, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Brguli, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 115,000
Villa 3 room villain Mrkovi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Mrkovi, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 430,000
The total area of 240 square meters.m.including: -residential area of 190 square meters…
2 room apartmentin Mrkovi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Mrkovi, Montenegro
77 m²
€ 180,950
The area of apartments: 50-180 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 1-3 Number of bathro…
Villa 4 room villain Klinci, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Klinci, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,200,000
Area: 350m2 ; Plot: 544m2 (or, if desired, you can purchase an additional 656 square met…
7 room housein Lustica, Montenegro
7 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 247 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
Luxury villa on the Lushtica peninsula is for sale. The total area is 235 m2 at a plot of 78…
Villa 3 room villain Mrkovi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3 bath 257 m²
€ 810,000
Tivat, Krasici – Three bedroom seafront villa with private beach Villa with a total area of …

Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
