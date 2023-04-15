Houses for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

Montenegro
52 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 750,000
Each room has panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The interior implements an author's…
2 room house
Eraci, Montenegro
80 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 4982 For sale a wooden house is located in the settlement Mrkovi, located in Lustica. Th…
3 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
3 bath
320 m²
€ 960,000
Location: Veslo Villa area: 320 sq.m. Plot area: 587 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of b…
House
Lustica, Montenegro
360 m²
€ 1,200,000
House
Lustica, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 320,000
House
Lustica, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 1,800,000
House
Lustica, Montenegro
230 m²
€ 700,000
House
Lustica, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 450,000
House
Lustica, Montenegro
154 m²
€ 640,000
House
Lustica, Montenegro
129 m²
€ 530,000
House
Lustica, Montenegro
176 m²
€ 318,000
House
Lustica, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 640,000
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 430,000
5 room house
Tici, Montenegro
3 bath
300 m²
€ 315,000
House for sale on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, away from the bustle of the city, in the countrys…
4 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
240 m²
€ 510,000
D4-389. Modern villa in Lustica For sale, a recently renovated, stylishly decorated villa wi…
5 room house
Eraci, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 335,000
NUM 1380 House for sale, which is located 17 km from the airport of Tivat, 20 km from the …
5 room house
Eraci, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 250,000
NUM 4489 Three-story house in Radovići near Luštice Bay. The surface of the house is …
5 room house
Tici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
D2-1038. Villas in a club village on LusticaThe whole object with foundations for the villas…
5 room house
Mitrovici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
315 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
D2-1083. Luxury villa with a pool on the Lustica peninsulaA unique, four-hundred-year-old re…
3 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
110 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
D2-1097. New house on the Lustica peninsula with a swimming pool on the first lineNew house …
5 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
300 m²
Price on request
4 room house
Mrkovi, Montenegro
275 m²
€ 500,000
Villa 3 room villa
Mrkovi, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 430,000
The total area of 240 square meters.m.including: -residential area of 190 square meters…
Villa 4 room villa
Klinci, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,200,000
Area: 350m2 ; Plot: 544m2 (or, if desired, you can purchase an additional 656 square met…
2 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
1 bath
115 m²
€ 207,000
Vila with 2 bedrooms with an area of 115m2, its small garden. The living quarters have pano…
2 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
2 bath
100 m²
€ 510,000
The new city on Lustice, “Lustica Bay” is the first luxury resort on the Lushtitsa Peninsula…
6 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
247 m²
€ 950,000
The object code is 1.20.728.9080 Fantastic, fully renovated villa built in a traditional med…
House
Lustica, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,350,000
The object code is 1.20.728.5533. The complex consists of 12 villas in the mediterran style …
Villa 4 room villa
Klinci, Montenegro
2 bath
500 m²
€ 2,500,000
The villa is located on the first line by the sea, on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, a 10-minute w…
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
516 m²
€ 3,900,000
The object code is 1.28.728.8746 Villa Semiramis is a cascading building with a total area o…
