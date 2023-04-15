Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Lustica
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
52 properties total found
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 750,000
Each room has panoramic views of the sea and mountains. The interior implements an author's…
2 room housein Eraci, Montenegro
2 room house
Eraci, Montenegro
80 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 4982 For sale a wooden house is located in the settlement Mrkovi, located in Lustica. Th…
3 room housein Lustica, Montenegro
3 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
3 bath 320 m²
€ 960,000
Location: Veslo Villa area: 320 sq.m. Plot area: 587 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 3 Number of b…
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
360 m²
€ 1,200,000
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 320,000
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 1,800,000
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
230 m²
€ 700,000
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 450,000
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
154 m²
€ 640,000
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
129 m²
€ 530,000
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
176 m²
€ 318,000
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 640,000
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 430,000
5 room housein Tici, Montenegro
5 room house
Tici, Montenegro
3 bath 300 m²
€ 315,000
House for sale on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, away from the bustle of the city, in the countrys…
4 room housein Merdari, Montenegro
4 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 240 m²
€ 510,000
D4-389. Modern villa in Lustica For sale, a recently renovated, stylishly decorated villa wi…
5 room housein Eraci, Montenegro
5 room house
Eraci, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 335,000
NUM 1380 House for sale, which is located 17 km from the airport of Tivat, 20 km from the …
5 room housein Eraci, Montenegro
5 room house
Eraci, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 250,000
NUM 4489 Three-story house in Radovići near Luštice Bay. The surface of the house is …
5 room housein Tici, Montenegro
5 room house
Tici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,350,000
D2-1038. Villas in a club village on LusticaThe whole object with foundations for the villas…
5 room housein Mitrovici, Montenegro
5 room house
Mitrovici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 315 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
D2-1083. Luxury villa with a pool on the Lustica peninsulaA unique, four-hundred-year-old re…
3 room housein Merdari, Montenegro
3 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
D2-1097. New house on the Lustica peninsula with a swimming pool on the first lineNew house …
5 room housein Merdari, Montenegro
5 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
300 m²
Price on request
4 room housein Mrkovi, Montenegro
4 room house
Mrkovi, Montenegro
275 m²
€ 500,000
Villa 3 room villain Mrkovi, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Mrkovi, Montenegro
240 m²
€ 430,000
The total area of 240 square meters.m.including: -residential area of 190 square meters…
Villa 4 room villain Klinci, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Klinci, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,200,000
Area: 350m2 ; Plot: 544m2 (or, if desired, you can purchase an additional 656 square met…
2 room housein Lustica, Montenegro
2 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
1 bath 115 m²
€ 207,000
Vila with 2 bedrooms with an area of 115m2, its small garden. The living quarters have pano…
2 room housein Merdari, Montenegro
2 room house
Merdari, Montenegro
2 bath 100 m²
€ 510,000
The new city on Lustice, “Lustica Bay” is the first luxury resort on the Lushtitsa Peninsula…
6 room housein Lustica, Montenegro
6 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
247 m²
€ 950,000
The object code is 1.20.728.9080 Fantastic, fully renovated villa built in a traditional med…
Housein Lustica, Montenegro
House
Lustica, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 1,350,000
The object code is 1.20.728.5533. The complex consists of 12 villas in the mediterran style …
Villa 4 room villain Klinci, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Klinci, Montenegro
2 bath 500 m²
€ 2,500,000
The villa is located on the first line by the sea, on the Lushtitsa Peninsula, a 10-minute w…
5 room housein Lustica, Montenegro
5 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
516 m²
€ 3,900,000
The object code is 1.28.728.8746 Villa Semiramis is a cascading building with a total area o…

Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir