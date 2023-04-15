Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lustica, Montenegro

4 room apartmentin Zambelici, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Zambelici, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
Apartmentin Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
241 m²
€ 1,100,000
2 room apartmentin Merdari, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Merdari, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m²
€ 750,000
A5-240. Two bedroom apartment in Lustica BayFor sale two-bedroom apartment 116m2: 2 bedrooms…
2 room apartmentin Mrkovi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 95,000
A2-1153-1. Cozy apartment with sea viewfor sale Apartments  in 5 minutes from the …
Apartmentin Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
Price on request
A new project in the Kotor Bay, combining modern design with the unique ecology of the regio…
1 room apartmentin Merdari, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Merdari, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
A4-1190. Sea view apartment for sale in Lustica, MontenegroFor sale perfect apartment in new…
1 room apartmentin Brguli, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Brguli, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 120,500
A4-1183. New Residence on LusticaLustica Bay is a new large-scale residential complex with i…
2 room apartmentin Mrkovi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m²
€ 95,000
A2-1153. Cozy two bedrooms apartment with sea viewApartments for sale in 5 minutes from…
3 room apartmentin Mrkovi, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Mrkovi, Montenegro
3 bath 600 m²
€ 3,500,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -This four storey villa is located on a cascading, beautiful…
2 room apartmentin Zambelici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Zambelici, Montenegro
2 bath 90 m²
€ 420,000
Seaside stone house for sale near the sea in a small village Žanjice, Herceg Novi.This beaut…
2 room apartmentin Lustica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 74 m²
€ 380,000
For sale a luxurious apartment with one bedroom in the Bay Lustica complex, on the first lin…
2 room apartmentin Lustica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 86 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 425,000
Apartment in the elite complex of Lustica Bay, in the second row from the sea. The apartm…
2 room apartmentin Lustica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Lustica, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 74 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 370,000
Apartment in a premium complex on the first line in the Lushtitsa Bay complex. Beautiful …
2 room apartmentin Brguli, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Brguli, Montenegro
48 m²
€ 115,000
2 room apartmentin Mrkovi, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Mrkovi, Montenegro
77 m²
€ 180,950
The area of apartments: 50-180 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 1-3 Number of bathro…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Lustica, Montenegro
Apartment 1 bathroom
Lustica, Montenegro
1 bath 40 m²
€ 97,000
Modern residential complex with marina in the Mediterranean style Centrale will become the …
2 room apartmentin Tici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tici, Montenegro
2 bath 95 m²
€ 165,000
Description of the area: The Lushtica peninsula is located at the entrance to Boca Kotor Bay…
2 room apartmentin Tici, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Tici, Montenegro
2 bath 120 m²
€ 240,000
We offer three-bedroom apartments in a new house in Zhanica. Spacious fully furnished and re…

