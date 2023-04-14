Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Kotor
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath 220 m²
€ 800,000
For sale villa in the village of Prchan, near the city of Kotor. The building with a total a…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir