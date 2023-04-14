Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Kotor
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

Villa To archive
Clear all
29 properties total found
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
Villa 9 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
798 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 723-6
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
193 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 1949 Villas for sale in tourist resort consisting of a Boutique Hotel, Waterfront Vil…
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 1,290,000
NUM 2175 Beautiful contemporary yet elegant family Villa with sea view for sale, settled …
Villa 5 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 2798 Beautiful house on the front line for sale with a magnificent view of the sea. T…
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 342 m²
€ 1,600,000
Kotor, Dobrota - villa with apartments, a swimming pool and panoramic sea view   Comp…
Villa 5 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 261 m²
€ 750,000
House residential area: 220sqm Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3   Auxiliary building: 41sqm …
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 456 m²
€ 2,000,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo   Gross building area: 456 m2 Net interi…
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 373 m²
€ 1,800,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo   Gross area: 373 m2 Net interior area: …
Villa 5 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 479 m²
€ 2,200,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo   Gross Building Area: 479 m2 Net Intern…
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 382 m²
€ 2,500,000
Building basis: 10.0 x 14.75 m Gross building area is 381.58 m², with terrace of 59.30 m² …
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 526 m²
€ 5,900,000
Villa area: 526 m2 Yard and terraces area: 330 m2 Pool: 70 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 …
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 510 m²
€ 1,750,000
Area: 510 m2 (450 m2 + attic 60 m2) Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 6 Floors: 3 + attic Garage pl…
Villa Villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
2 117 m²
Price on request
Palazzo Hotel was originaly a residential complex for a wealthy and well-respected family li…
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 365 m²
€ 1,400,000
Residential area with terraces: 365 m2 Land plot: 410 m2 Residential area without terraces…
Villa 9 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 8 bath 484 m²
Price on request
Kotor, Perast - renovated stone palace from 17th century House area: 484m2 Land area: 1,223…
Villa 5 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
Price on request
Kotor, Kostanjica – stone villa on the first line to the sea Unique stone villa on the firs…
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 180 m²
€ 600,000
Kotor, Stoliv- luxury villa with its own swimming pool and sea view Living area: 180m2 Land…
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 150 m²
Price on request
Kotor, Stoliv- beautiful newly built villa with sea view Living area: 150m2 Land area: 3000…
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 278 m²
€ 1,200,000
Living area: 278 m2 (Villa A - 161 m2, Villa B - 117 m2 ) Land area: 2,600 m2 Bedrooms; 6 …
Villa 9 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms 11 bath 960 m²
€ 4,200,000
Total area: 960m2 Area of the larger object: 689m2 Area of the smaller object: 271m2 Land…
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 310 m²
€ 800,000
Area: 310m2 Land area: 465m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Garage, sauna, swimming pool 3 te…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 6 bath 409 m²
€ 3,800,000
Total area: 530m2 / 409m2 residential area /, Three additional objects: Two garages: 45m2a…
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 6 bath 497 m²
€ 3,300,000
Villa area: 497 m2 Land area: 910 m2 Bedrooms: 4+ Bathrooms: 6 Parking spaces: 4 Swimmi…
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 150 m²
€ 1,580,000
Size: 1150m2 Land plot: 1,000m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 5   Villa has four levels: …
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 bath 280 m²
€ 800,000
For your attention, we present a three-story villa in the amazing town of Kavach, Boko-Kotor…
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath 220 m²
€ 800,000
For sale villa in the village of Prchan, near the city of Kotor. The building with a total a…
Villa Villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
180 m²
€ 850,000
Great offer in Kotor – a new hostel for sale in the heart of Old Town. This is a fully prepa…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir