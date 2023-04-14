Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Kotor

Pool Residential properties for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

16 properties total found
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 400,000
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 420,000
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 475,000
3 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 345,000
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 130,000
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
A beautiful stone house in the colorful, Montenegrin, Mediterranean village of Zagora, away …
8 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
8 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
8 bath 450 m²
€ 1,855,000
The loin is surrounded by forests and silence. All apartmans have sea views, Perast, and two…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 185,000
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 330,000
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 220,000
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath 127 m²
€ 279,400
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath 253 m²
€ 622,200
3 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath 198 m²
€ 490,200
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath 52 m²
€ 119,600
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For your attention, we present a three-story villa in the amazing town of Kavach, Boko-Kotor…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir