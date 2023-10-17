Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Kotor
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Kotor, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Kotor, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
€139,392
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO APARTMENT IN KOTOR, ONLY 7 MINUTES WALK TO THE OLD TOWN - Area: 31 sqm. …
€99,200
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Skaljari, Montenegro
2 room Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO APARTMENT IN KOTOR, ONLY 7 MINUTES WALK TO THE OLD TOWN. REF.137 - Area:…
€121,600
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir