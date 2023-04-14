Montenegro
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro
56 properties total found
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 252,000
Luxurious one-bedroom apartment for sale, fully equipped with panoramic views in Kotor, Skal…
House
Kotor, Montenegro
337 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
D5-240. House with sea view in Kotor, SkaljariFor sale hose in Kotor Skaljari located o…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
156 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential complex, in the town of…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bath
282 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 810,000
This is a very a spacious penthouse with a large terrace in a residential complex in the tow…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
156 m²
4 Floor
€ 750,000
A5-262. Penthouse with panoramic views of the bay and mountains, KotorPenthouse for sale wit…
House
Kotor, Montenegro
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
D5-236. House with sea view in KotorFor sale house with beautiful sea view in Kotor House a…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
181 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
68 m²
€ 150,000
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
4/2 Floor
Price on request
А5-238. Three bedroom apartment in Kotor with sea view For sale Three bedroom apartment…
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
111 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 315,000
A5-201. Sea view apartment in a new complex in KotorFor sale luxurious one-bedroom apartment…
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 400,000
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 420,000
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 475,000
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
204 m²
2 Floor
€ 535,000
D2-1067-1. Apartment on The First Line Of The Sea in Muo KotorFor sale New modern apartment&…
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 345,000
4 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 450,000
A5-175. 4 bedroom apartment in center of KotorFor sale fully furnished apartment of 160…
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 130,000
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
D2-1071. Magnificent villa in the Bay of KotorVilla for sale with a total area of 300 m2 o…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 190,000
A2-608. Luxurios flat in KotorFor sale a luxury apartment, five minutes walk from the pictur…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
92 m²
€ 285,000
A9-341. Apartment with a panoramic view of the bay of KotorComfortable apartment for sale wi…
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 129,000
A9-335. Apartments in Muo with unobstructed sea views, KotorApartments in Muo with lovely vi…
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
298 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
D2-1007. Green Panoramic View house 6 kms from KotorGreen Panoramic View house for sale …
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
64 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 170,368
A2-1177. Complex in Montenegro at the very coast of Boka Bay of the Adriatic Sea.Complex&nb…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 362,032
A2-1177-2. Clone of Complex in Montenegro at the very coast of Boka Bay of the Adriatic Sea…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 150,000
A5-165. Apartment two bedrooms in the center of KotorFor sale apartment with an excelle…
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
170 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
It is offered for sale a house in one of the quiet areas of the city of Kotora - Shkalari, 1…
