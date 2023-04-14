Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Kotor
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Apartmanska kuca u Donjoj Lastvi 300m od mora Odlicna investicija,dobar potenci…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 252,000
Luxurious one-bedroom apartment for sale, fully equipped with panoramic views in Kotor, Skal…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
156 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential complex, in the town of…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bath
282 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 810,000
This is a very a spacious penthouse with a large terrace in a residential complex in the tow…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
€ 285,000
Area: 87 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathroom: 1 Two-bedroom apartment of 87 m2, located in on…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
€ 295,000
Area: 86 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 + 1 Parking place Garage space: 19 m2 Storage: 19 …
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 342 m²
€ 1,600,000
Kotor, Dobrota - villa with apartments, a swimming pool and panoramic sea view Comp…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
€ 276,000
Area: 72 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Two bedroom apartment of 72 m2 on the first …
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
€ 450,000
House area: 210 m2 Land plot: 425 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Floors: 2 Pool, toilet 2…
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
261 m²
€ 750,000
House residential area: 220sqm Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Auxiliary building: 41sqm …
7 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
350 m²
€ 1,000,000
Area: 350 m2 Land area: 1956 m2 Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 The stone villa, bu…
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
456 m²
€ 2,000,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo Gross building area: 456 m2 Net interi…
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
373 m²
€ 1,800,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo Gross area: 373 m2 Net interior area: …
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
5 bath
479 m²
€ 2,200,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo Gross Building Area: 479 m2 Net Intern…
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
382 m²
€ 2,500,000
Building basis: 10.0 x 14.75 m Gross building area is 381.58 m², with terrace of 59.30 m² …
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
5 bath
526 m²
€ 5,900,000
Villa area: 526 m2 Yard and terraces area: 330 m2 Pool: 70 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 …
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
510 m²
€ 1,750,000
Area: 510 m2 (450 m2 + attic 60 m2) Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 6 Floors: 3 + attic Garage pl…
Villa Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
2 117 m²
Price on request
Palazzo Hotel was originaly a residential complex for a wealthy and well-respected family li…
2 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
200 m²
€ 650,000
https://youtu.be/Kw9a4bm_6iE Residential area: 175 m2 Land area: 860 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bath…
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
354 m²
Price on request
House area: 354 m2 Land area: 622 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Garage, parking for 3 vehi…
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
365 m²
€ 1,400,000
Residential area with terraces: 365 m2 Land plot: 410 m2 Residential area without terraces…
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
8 bath
484 m²
Price on request
Kotor, Perast - renovated stone palace from 17th century House area: 484m2 Land area: 1,223…
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
350 m²
Price on request
Kotor, Kostanjica – stone villa on the first line to the sea Unique stone villa on the firs…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
181 m²
€ 355,000
Area: 181m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + toilet Floor: 1 Distance from the sea: 150m Park…
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
278 m²
€ 1,200,000
Living area: 278 m2 (Villa A - 161 m2, Villa B - 117 m2 ) Land area: 2,600 m2 Bedrooms; 6 …
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
310 m²
€ 800,000
Area: 310m2 Land area: 465m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Garage, sauna, swimming pool 3 te…
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
1 150 m²
€ 1,580,000
Size: 1150m2 Land plot: 1,000m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 5 Villa has four levels: …
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
280 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For your attention, we present a three-story villa in the amazing town of Kavach, Boko-Kotor…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map