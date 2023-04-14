Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro

28 properties total found
6 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Apartmanska kuca u Donjoj Lastvi 300m od mora   Odlicna investicija,dobar potenci…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 252,000
Luxurious one-bedroom apartment for sale, fully equipped with panoramic views in Kotor, Skal…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential complex, in the town of…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Skaljari, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bath 282 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 810,000
This is a very a spacious penthouse with a large terrace in a residential complex in the tow…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 285,000
Area: 87 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathroom: 1   Two-bedroom apartment of 87 m2, located in on…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 295,000
Area: 86 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 + 1 Parking place Garage space: 19 m2 Storage: 19 …
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 342 m²
€ 1,600,000
Kotor, Dobrota - villa with apartments, a swimming pool and panoramic sea view   Comp…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 276,000
Area: 72 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1   Two bedroom apartment of 72 m2 on the first …
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m²
€ 450,000
House area: 210 m2 Land plot: 425 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Floors: 2 Pool, toilet 2…
Villa 5 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 261 m²
€ 750,000
House residential area: 220sqm Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3   Auxiliary building: 41sqm …
7 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
7 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 350 m²
€ 1,000,000
Area: 350 m2 Land area: 1956 m2 Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 2 + 1   The stone villa, bu…
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 456 m²
€ 2,000,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo   Gross building area: 456 m2 Net interi…
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 373 m²
€ 1,800,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo   Gross area: 373 m2 Net interior area: …
Villa 5 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 479 m²
€ 2,200,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo   Gross Building Area: 479 m2 Net Intern…
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 382 m²
€ 2,500,000
Building basis: 10.0 x 14.75 m Gross building area is 381.58 m², with terrace of 59.30 m² …
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 526 m²
€ 5,900,000
Villa area: 526 m2 Yard and terraces area: 330 m2 Pool: 70 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 …
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 510 m²
€ 1,750,000
Area: 510 m2 (450 m2 + attic 60 m2) Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 6 Floors: 3 + attic Garage pl…
Villa Villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
2 117 m²
Price on request
Palazzo Hotel was originaly a residential complex for a wealthy and well-respected family li…
2 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
2 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 650,000
https://youtu.be/Kw9a4bm_6iE Residential area: 175 m2 Land area: 860 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bath…
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 354 m²
Price on request
House area: 354 m2 Land area: 622 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Garage, parking for 3 vehi…
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 365 m²
€ 1,400,000
Residential area with terraces: 365 m2 Land plot: 410 m2 Residential area without terraces…
Villa 9 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 8 bath 484 m²
Price on request
Kotor, Perast - renovated stone palace from 17th century House area: 484m2 Land area: 1,223…
Villa 5 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
Price on request
Kotor, Kostanjica – stone villa on the first line to the sea Unique stone villa on the firs…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 181 m²
€ 355,000
Area: 181m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + toilet Floor: 1 Distance from the sea: 150m Park…
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 278 m²
€ 1,200,000
Living area: 278 m2 (Villa A - 161 m2, Villa B - 117 m2 ) Land area: 2,600 m2 Bedrooms; 6 …
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 310 m²
€ 800,000
Area: 310m2 Land area: 465m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 Garage, sauna, swimming pool 3 te…
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 1 150 m²
€ 1,580,000
Size: 1150m2 Land plot: 1,000m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 5   Villa has four levels: …
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For your attention, we present a three-story villa in the amazing town of Kavach, Boko-Kotor…
