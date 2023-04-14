Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

7 properties total found
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 400,000
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 420,000
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 475,000
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
A beautiful stone house in the colorful, Montenegrin, Mediterranean village of Zagora, away …
8 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
8 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
8 bath 450 m²
€ 1,855,000
The loin is surrounded by forests and silence. All apartmans have sea views, Perast, and two…
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For your attention, we present a three-story villa in the amazing town of Kavach, Boko-Kotor…
