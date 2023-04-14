Montenegro
20
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Kotor
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…
House
Kotor, Montenegro
337 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
D5-240. House with sea view in Kotor, SkaljariFor sale hose in Kotor Skaljari located o…
House
Kotor, Montenegro
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
D5-236. House with sea view in KotorFor sale house with beautiful sea view in Kotor House a…
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 400,000
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 420,000
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 475,000
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
D2-1071. Magnificent villa in the Bay of KotorVilla for sale with a total area of 300 m2 o…
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
298 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
D2-1007. Green Panoramic View house 6 kms from KotorGreen Panoramic View house for sale …
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
170 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
170 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
It is offered for sale a house in one of the quiet areas of the city of Kotora - Shkalari, 1…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 150,000
Stone house on the first line next to the sea. It consists from the ground floor, first floo…
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
3 bath
130 m²
€ 700,000
Stone house situated right on the waterfront in Prcanj. It consists from the ground floor, f…
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
House for sale on the promenade in Dobrot, Boko-Kotor Bay. The house is on the first line of…
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
A beautiful stone house in the colorful, Montenegrin, Mediterranean village of Zagora, away …
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
280 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For your attention, we present a three-story villa in the amazing town of Kavach, Boko-Kotor…
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
220 m²
€ 800,000
For sale villa in the village of Prchan, near the city of Kotor. The building with a total a…
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
180 m²
€ 250,000
House in the village of Prchan, Boko-Kotorskaya Bay. The windows and terraces of this house …
