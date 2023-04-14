Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Kotor
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro

House To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
337 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
D5-240. House with sea view in Kotor, SkaljariFor sale hose in Kotor Skaljari located o…
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
450 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
D5-236. House with sea view in KotorFor sale house with beautiful sea view in Kotor House a…
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 400,000
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 420,000
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 475,000
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,550,000
D2-1071. Magnificent villa in the Bay of KotorVilla for sale with a total area of ​​300 m2 o…
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 298 m² Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
D2-1007. Green Panoramic View house 6 kms from KotorGreen Panoramic View house for sale …
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
170 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 170 m² Number of floors 2
€ 400,000
It is offered for sale a house in one of the quiet areas of the city of Kotora - Shkalari, 1…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 150,000
Stone house on the first line next to the sea. It consists from the ground floor, first floo…
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 3 bath 130 m²
€ 700,000
Stone house situated right on the waterfront in Prcanj. It consists from the ground floor, f…
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 350,000
House for sale on the promenade in Dobrot, Boko-Kotor Bay. The house is on the first line of…
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
A beautiful stone house in the colorful, Montenegrin, Mediterranean village of Zagora, away …
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 280 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
For your attention, we present a three-story villa in the amazing town of Kavach, Boko-Kotor…
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath 220 m²
€ 800,000
For sale villa in the village of Prchan, near the city of Kotor. The building with a total a…
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
180 m²
€ 250,000
House in the village of Prchan, Boko-Kotorskaya Bay. The windows and terraces of this house …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir