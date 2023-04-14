Montenegro
Kotor
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Kotor
Apartments for sale
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro
Apartment
38 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 252,000
Luxurious one-bedroom apartment for sale, fully equipped with panoramic views in Kotor, Skal…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
156 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential complex, in the town of…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bath
282 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 810,000
This is a very a spacious penthouse with a large terrace in a residential complex in the tow…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
156 m²
4 Floor
€ 750,000
A5-262. Penthouse with panoramic views of the bay and mountains, KotorPenthouse for sale wit…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
181 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
68 m²
€ 150,000
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
4/2 Floor
Price on request
А5-238. Three bedroom apartment in Kotor with sea view For sale Three bedroom apartment…
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
111 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 315,000
A5-201. Sea view apartment in a new complex in KotorFor sale luxurious one-bedroom apartment…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
204 m²
2 Floor
€ 535,000
D2-1067-1. Apartment on The First Line Of The Sea in Muo KotorFor sale New modern apartment&…
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 345,000
4 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
160 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 450,000
A5-175. 4 bedroom apartment in center of KotorFor sale fully furnished apartment of 160…
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 130,000
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
€ 190,000
A2-608. Luxurios flat in KotorFor sale a luxury apartment, five minutes walk from the pictur…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
92 m²
€ 285,000
A9-341. Apartment with a panoramic view of the bay of KotorComfortable apartment for sale wi…
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
€ 129,000
A9-335. Apartments in Muo with unobstructed sea views, KotorApartments in Muo with lovely vi…
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
64 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 170,368
A2-1177. Complex in Montenegro at the very coast of Boka Bay of the Adriatic Sea.Complex&nb…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 362,032
A2-1177-2. Clone of Complex in Montenegro at the very coast of Boka Bay of the Adriatic Sea…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 150,000
A5-165. Apartment two bedrooms in the center of KotorFor sale apartment with an excelle…
5 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
150 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 360,000
Apartment in a beautiful residential complex with an area of 150 m2 with a panoramic view of…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
136 m²
€ 391,680
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
144 m²
€ 397,440
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
181 m²
€ 355,000
Area: 181 sq. M.m. Sea view Bedrooms: 2 Sunouzles: 2 + guest toilet Floor: 1 Distan…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 185,000
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 150,000
Stoliv - a village in a small and quiet Kotor Bay, near the city of Kotor, Montenegro. This…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 330,000
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 220,000
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath
127 m²
€ 279,400
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
253 m²
€ 622,200
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
198 m²
€ 490,200
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Search using the map