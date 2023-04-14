Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Kotor
  5. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Kotor, Montenegro

7 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 252,000
Luxurious one-bedroom apartment for sale, fully equipped with panoramic views in Kotor, Skal…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential complex, in the town of…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Skaljari, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bath 282 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 810,000
This is a very a spacious penthouse with a large terrace in a residential complex in the tow…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m²
€ 285,000
Area: 87 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathroom: 1   Two-bedroom apartment of 87 m2, located in on…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m²
€ 295,000
Area: 86 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 + 1 Parking place Garage space: 19 m2 Storage: 19 …
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m²
€ 276,000
Area: 72 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1   Two bedroom apartment of 72 m2 on the first …
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 181 m²
€ 355,000
Area: 181m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + toilet Floor: 1 Distance from the sea: 150m Park…
