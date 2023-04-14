Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Kotor
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Kotor, Montenegro
Apartment
Clear all
105 properties total found
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
€ 199,500
For sale a beautiful apartment in the heart of the Bay of Kotor - the Old Town of Kotor at a…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
€ 252,000
Luxurious one-bedroom apartment for sale, fully equipped with panoramic views in Kotor, Skal…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
60 m²
€ 128,000
Quality building with an elevator, there are many facilities in the yard: playground for chi…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
156 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential complex, in the town of…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
78 m²
€ 350,000
Two-bedroom apartment, located in an excellent location in Kotor Old Town. The apartment has…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
35 m²
€ 189,000
Apartment for sale in the heart of the Old Town, Kotor. The apartment has an area of 35 m2. …
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
44 m²
€ 125,000
Apartment for sale in Dobrot, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an area of 63 m2 and…
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
21 m²
€ 60,435
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
57 m²
€ 145,000
Apartment for sale in Morin, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an area of 57 m2 and …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bath
282 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 810,000
This is a very a spacious penthouse with a large terrace in a residential complex in the tow…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
156 m²
4 Floor
€ 750,000
A5-262. Penthouse with panoramic views of the bay and mountains, KotorPenthouse for sale wit…
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
57 m²
€ 145,000
NUM 5001 Apartment for sale in Morinj, near the town of Kotor. The apartment has an area…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
181 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath
68 m²
€ 185,000
We offer for sale an apartment with two bedrooms and a spacious living room. The building is…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
68 m²
€ 150,000
Apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
148 m²
€ 440,000
Таунхаус с бассейном, Ораховац Жилая площадь: 148 м2 Спальни: 3 Ванные комнаты: 2 + госте…
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
€ 300,000
Шикарная квартира в элитном комплексе, Котор. Фантастический вид на море и на город. Кварти…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
68 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 262,000
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
81 m²
€ 210,000
NUM 3542 Apartment for sale in complex in Morinj, Kotor. The apartment has an area of …
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
4/2 Floor
Price on request
А5-238. Three bedroom apartment in Kotor with sea view For sale Three bedroom apartment…
4 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
160 m²
€ 450,000
Spacious apartment located in an authentic stone house, in close proximity to the oldest cit…
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
114 m²
1 Floor
€ 299,000
А5-216. Three bedroom apartment in Kotor For sale 3 bedroom apartment in Kotor. Area …
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
€ 69,000
А5-217. One bedroom apartment in Kotor For sale one bedroom apartment in Kotor. Apartm…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
36 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 100,000
А5-209. Apartment with two bedrooms on the first line in MuoApartment for sale with a total …
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
111 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 315,000
A5-201. Sea view apartment in a new complex in KotorFor sale luxurious one-bedroom apartment…
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
68 m²
€ 320,000
Two-bedroom apartment, located in an excellent location in Kotor Old Town.The apartment is l…
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
95 m²
€ 550,000
NUM 768 Apartment for sale in the old town of Kotor. The apartment is located on the second …
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
108 m²
€ 283,000
NUM 854 Small apartment building of 6 apartments with magnificent views of the b…
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
103 m²
€ 220,000
NUM 399 Four - room apartment for sale on the 3rd floor, with a beautiful sea view. Ar…
Search using the map