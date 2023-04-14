Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Kotor
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

Apartment To archive
Clear all
105 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath
€ 199,500
For sale a beautiful apartment in the heart of the Bay of Kotor - the Old Town of Kotor at a…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 252,000
Luxurious one-bedroom apartment for sale, fully equipped with panoramic views in Kotor, Skal…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 128,000
Quality building with an elevator, there are many facilities in the yard: playground for chi…
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 156 m²
€ 750,000
For sale a spacious penthouse with a large terrace, in a residential complex, in the town of…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath 78 m²
€ 350,000
Two-bedroom apartment, located in an excellent location in Kotor Old Town. The apartment has…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
35 m²
€ 189,000
Apartment for sale in the heart of the Old Town, Kotor. The apartment has an area of 35 m2. …
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
44 m²
€ 125,000
Apartment for sale in Dobrot, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an area of 63 m2 and…
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
21 m²
€ 60,435
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
57 m²
€ 145,000
Apartment for sale in Morin, near the city of Kotor. The apartment has an area of 57 m2 and …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Skaljari, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bath 282 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 810,000
This is a very a spacious penthouse with a large terrace in a residential complex in the tow…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 156 m² 4 Floor
€ 750,000
A5-262. Penthouse with panoramic views of the bay and mountains, KotorPenthouse for sale wit…
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
57 m²
€ 145,000
NUM 5001 Apartment for sale in Morinj, near the town of Kotor. The apartment has an area…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
181 m²
Price on request
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath 68 m²
€ 185,000
We offer for sale an apartment with two bedrooms and a spacious living room. The building is…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
68 m²
€ 150,000
Apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
Apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
148 m²
€ 440,000
Таунхаус с бассейном, Ораховац Жилая площадь: 148 м2 Спальни: 3 Ванные комнаты: 2 + госте…
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 300,000
Шикарная квартира в элитном комплексе, Котор. Фантастический вид на море и на город. Кварти…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 68 m² Number of floors 2
€ 262,000
3 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 399,000
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
81 m²
€ 210,000
NUM 3542 Apartment for sale in complex in Morinj, Kotor. The apartment has an area of ​…
3 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m² 4/2 Floor
Price on request
А5-238. Three bedroom apartment in Kotor with sea view For sale Three bedroom apartment…
4 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
4 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath 160 m²
€ 450,000
Spacious apartment located in an authentic stone house, in close proximity to the oldest cit…
3 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 114 m² 1 Floor
€ 299,000
А5-216. Three bedroom apartment in Kotor For sale 3 bedroom apartment in Kotor.  Area …
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m²
€ 69,000
А5-217. One bedroom apartment in Kotor For sale one bedroom apartment in Kotor.  Apartm…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 100,000
А5-209. Apartment with two bedrooms on the first line in MuoApartment for sale with a total …
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 111 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 315,000
A5-201. Sea view apartment in a new complex in KotorFor sale luxurious one-bedroom apartment…
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath 68 m²
€ 320,000
Two-bedroom apartment, located in an excellent location in Kotor Old Town.The apartment is l…
3 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
95 m²
€ 550,000
NUM 768 Apartment for sale in the old town of Kotor. The apartment is located on the second …
2 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
108 m²
€ 283,000
NUM 854 Small apartment bu­­ilding of 6 apartments with magnificent views of the b…
3 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
103 m²
€ 220,000
NUM 399 Four - room apartment for sale on the 3rd floor, with a beautiful sea view. Ar…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir