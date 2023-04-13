Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Morinj, Montenegro
3 bath
235 m²
3 Floor
€ 680,000
Kotor, Kostanica – Villa in the complex for sale The villa is located on the territory of a …
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
350 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Kotor, Risan – Small hotel for sale This great building is located less than 100m from the c…
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath
373 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,800,000
Kotor bay, Prcanj – Contemporary design new villa for sale Approached via a private, securel…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
456 m²
2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury new villa for sale Approached via a private, securely-gated road, Vil…
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath
554 m²
2 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Risan – Seven bedroom luxury villa in the first sea line of the Kotor bay with a priv…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 450,000
Villa Villa 5 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 bath
€ 850,000
Villa Villa 7 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
7 bath
€ 1,350,000
Villa 4 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
4 bath
Price on request
Villa Villa 4 bathrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 550,000
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath
371 m²
Price on request
A new, fully furnished villa of class & quot; suite & quot; in Stoliva. The villa is on the …
Villa Villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
960 m²
Price on request
This luxurious small hotel in Perast consists of two buildings with the total area of 960m² …
Villa Villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
340 m²
€ 690,000
We are proud to present this mini-hotel with a surface of 340 m². It occupies the plot of 46…
Villa 4 room villa
Krimovice, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 490,000
This new, recently completed villa with pool is located about 1,5km from the beach Trsteno.T…
Villa 3 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
3 bath
382 m²
€ 2,500,000
Kotor, Perast – Extraordinary stone villa with the pool This exclusive villa epitomizes the…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bath
497 m²
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Charming waterfront villa next to Tre Sorrele house This lavish villa’s wow …
