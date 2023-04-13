Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
86 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
507 m²
€ 1,600,000
Living area: 507 m2 Living rooms: 2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 Sea view – of all bedrooms …
Villa 3 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa
Morinj, Montenegro
424 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Morinj, Montenegro
3 bath
235 m²
3 Floor
€ 680,000
Kotor, Kostanica – Villa in the complex for sale The villa is located on the territory of a …
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
350 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Kotor, Risan – Small hotel for sale This great building is located less than 100m from the c…
Villa 3 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
131 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
Villa 5 room villa
Krimovice, Montenegro
650 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
172 m²
€ 1,750,000
This amazing waterfront villa is situated in the popular baroque town of Perast. It consists…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
Vila samo 50 metara od mora u Prčanji, Kotor! Površina vile 230m2, površina…
Villa 9 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
484 m²
€ 1,700,000
Area 484 square meters. Floor 4 Land area: 1223 sqm. Bedroom 9 Bathrooms: 8 Additio…
Villa 4 room villa
Ljuta, Montenegro
165 m²
€ 2,300,000
The area of the land, including the island, access road and parking, is 460m2. Private i…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath
373 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,800,000
Kotor bay, Prcanj – Contemporary design new villa for sale Approached via a private, securel…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
456 m²
2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury new villa for sale Approached via a private, securely-gated road, Vil…
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath
479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath
554 m²
2 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Risan – Seven bedroom luxury villa in the first sea line of the Kotor bay with a priv…
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
456 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 695,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
510 m²
€ 1,750,000
The total area of 510 square meters.m.including: Living area 450 square meters.m. The …
Villa 4 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 600,000
Area 150 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 3000 square meters.m. Bedrooms 4 Ba…
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
215 m²
€ 770,000
Area: 215 m2 Land size: 494 m2 ; Bedrooms: 5 ; Sunnuts: 3 + toilet ; Number of floors: 4…
Villa 3 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
382 m²
€ 2,500,000
Built-up area - building at the base of 10.0 x 14.75m. The total area of the building is…
Villa 9 room villa
Strp, Montenegro
380 m²
€ 770,000
The villa is located 20 meters from the main road and the sea, in front of the house the…
Villa 4 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
380 m²
€ 1,300,000
The building has a total area of 380 m2 and a usable area of about 300 m2. It consists o…
