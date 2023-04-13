Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Prcanj
49
Kotor
29
Dobrota
20
Perast
17
Risan
7
Villa To archive
Clear all
86 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa Villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
Villa 6 room villain Stoliv, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villain Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
507 m²
€ 1,600,000
Living area: 507 m2 Living rooms: 2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 Sea view – of all bedrooms …
Villa 3 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villain Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Morinj, Montenegro
424 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villain Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Morinj, Montenegro
3 bath 235 m² 3 Floor
€ 680,000
Kotor, Kostanica – Villa in the complex for sale The villa is located on the territory of a …
Villa Villain Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
350 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Kotor, Risan – Small hotel for sale This great building is located less than 100m from the c…
Villa 3 room villain Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
131 m²
Price on request
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
Villa 5 room villain Krimovice, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Krimovice, Montenegro
650 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villain Perast, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 172 m²
€ 1,750,000
This amazing waterfront villa is situated in the popular baroque town of Perast. It consists…
Villa 4 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
Vila samo 50 metara od mora u Prčanji, Kotor! Površina vile 230m2, površina…
Villa 9 room villain Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
484 m²
€ 1,700,000
Area 484 square meters. Floor 4 Land area: 1223 sqm. Bedroom 9 Bathrooms: 8 Additio…
Villa 4 room villain Ljuta, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Ljuta, Montenegro
165 m²
€ 2,300,000
The area of the land, including the island, access road and parking, is 460m2. Private i…
Villa 4 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath 373 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,800,000
Kotor bay, Prcanj – Contemporary design new villa for sale Approached via a private, securel…
Villa 4 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath 456 m² 2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury new villa for sale Approached via a private, securely-gated road, Vil…
Villa 5 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath 479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
7 bath 554 m² 2 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Kotor, Risan – Seven bedroom luxury villa in the first sea line of the Kotor bay with a priv…
Villa 4 room villain Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 4 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
456 m²
€ 2,000,000
Villa 5 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Villa 4 room villain Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 750,000
Villa 5 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 695,000
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Muo, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
510 m²
€ 1,750,000
The total area of 510 square meters.m.including: Living area 450 square meters.m. The …
Villa 4 room villain Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 600,000
Area 150 square meters.m. The area of the plot is 3000 square meters.m. Bedrooms 4 Ba…
Villa 5 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
215 m²
€ 770,000
Area: 215 m2 Land size: 494 m2 ; Bedrooms: 5 ; Sunnuts: 3 + toilet ; Number of floors: 4…
Villa 3 room villain Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
382 m²
€ 2,500,000
Built-up area - building at the base of 10.0 x 14.75m. The total area of the building is…
Villa 9 room villain Strp, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Strp, Montenegro
380 m²
€ 770,000
The villa is located 20 meters from the main road and the sea, in front of the house the…
Villa 4 room villain Dobrota, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
380 m²
€ 1,300,000
The building has a total area of 380 m2 and a usable area of about 300 m2. It consists o…

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir