Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Villas
Villas for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Prcanj
49
Kotor
29
Dobrota
20
Perast
17
Risan
7
Villa
161 property total found
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
317 m²
€ 1,750,000
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m. Plot:…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
Villa 4 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
€ 475,000
Cozy stone villa, built in a Mediterranean style with elements of natural stone and wood, is…
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
Villa 2 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
130 m²
€ 560,000
Introducing the new stunning villa in Zagora, a charming village located on the border of th…
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 5150 Villa for sale, which is located in a picturesque location with a breathtaking …
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
For sale is a villa located in a picturesque location, from where breathtaking views of the …
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
For sale is a luxury villa in the no less beautiful city of Perast, which is the historical …
Villa 3 room villa
Perast, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM We offer for sale a luxury villa in the equally beautiful city of Perast, which is a hi…
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa
Zagora, Montenegro
210 m²
€ 510,000
For sale is a two-story stone villa in a quiet place away from the city noise in the village…
Villa 5 room villa
Bigova, Montenegro
230 m²
€ 520,000
House in Bivovo, near Tivat and Kotor. The area of the house is 230 m2, and the area of the…
Villa 3 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
155 m²
€ 400,000
Villas of various types for sale in the Kawach area. The villas have beautiful views of the …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
6 bath
510 m²
€ 1,600,000
Area: 510 sq.m. (450 sq.m. + attic 60 sq.m.) Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 6 Floors: 3 + attic …
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
320 m²
€ 700,000
We offer for sale a truly remarkable offer in the Montenegrin market: a newly built, luxurio…
Villa 3 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
480 m²
€ 1,500,000
New unique family villa in the real estate market of Montenegro in Tivat. Surrounded by…
Villa 2 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
1 bath
110 m²
€ 240,000
wp: paragraph In a private area of 23,000 sq.m. 30 houses will be located: townhouses for 2…
Villa 6 room villa
Dobrota, Montenegro
507 m²
€ 1,600,000
Living area: 507 m2 Living rooms: 2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 Sea view – of all bedrooms …
Villa 3 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Villa 6 room villa
Morinj, Montenegro
424 m²
Price on request
Villa 5 room villa
Risan, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
NUM 1103 Three-storey villa, located right on the Adriatic coast with a beach and a pier.…
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
798 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 723-6
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
675 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 1452 Luxurious villa for sale, which is located 40 meters from the sea. The villa i…
Villa 3 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
145 m²
€ 239,000
NUM 1668 Villa for sale in a quiet area of Tivat-Lepetane. The location of the villa p…
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
170 m²
€ 375,000
NUM 1669 Villa for sale in a quiet area of Tivat - Lepetani. The location of the…
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
193 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 1949 Villas for sale in tourist resort consisting of a Boutique Hotel, Waterfront Vil…
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 1,290,000
NUM 2175 Beautiful contemporary yet elegant family Villa with sea view for sale, settled …
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 2798 Beautiful house on the front line for sale with a magnificent view of the sea. T…
Villa 4 room villa
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 1,000,000
NUM 898 Villa for sale in the picturesque village of Orahovac, just 200 meters from a …
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
554 m²
€ 3,500,000
NUM 3720 Luxury Villa in Risan. The area of the villa is 554 m2, of which the total a…
