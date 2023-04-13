Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Prcanj
4
Kotor
3
Dobrota
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
3 room townhousein Trojica, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Trojica, Montenegro
2 bath 130 m²
€ 265,000
The townhouse is a part of Green Hill project located in the Kavac region, between Tivat and…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 440,000
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Muo, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
104 m²
€ 600,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Muo, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
104 m²
€ 600,000
NUM 4821 For sale, a three-story semi-detached stone house in an attractive location near Ko…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
156 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM Two-storey townhouse on the first line in the village of Dobrota, the city of Koto…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
156 m²
€ 1,350,000
Two-story townhouse on the first line in Dobrot, the city of Kotor. The area of Townhouse i…
3 room townhousein Bigova, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Bigova, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 395,000
NUM 4577 A comfortable townhouse for sale in a closed area, not far from the cities of …
3 room townhousein Bigova, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Bigova, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 395,000
A comfortable townhouse for sale in a closed area, near the cities of Tivat and Kotor. Town…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
72 m²
€ 195,000
NUM 715 Orahovac - a small beautiful village located near Perast and Kotor, in the Bay of…
3 room townhousein Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
180 m²
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 10 000 m² Number of floors 2
€ 173,250
PROJECTS BRIEF My Tiny House-Smart Eco Life Model 50 The beautiful piece of land for our …
3 room townhousein Kovacko Polje, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Kovacko Polje, Montenegro
176 m²
€ 270,000
Townhouse in the club village, Separate territory, pool, video surveillance, Landscaping…

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir