Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
12 properties total found
3 room townhouse
Trojica, Montenegro
2 bath
130 m²
€ 265,000
The townhouse is a part of Green Hill project located in the Kavac region, between Tivat and…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 440,000
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
104 m²
€ 600,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
104 m²
€ 600,000
NUM 4821 For sale, a three-story semi-detached stone house in an attractive location near Ko…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
156 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM Two-storey townhouse on the first line in the village of Dobrota, the city of Koto…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
156 m²
€ 1,350,000
Two-story townhouse on the first line in Dobrot, the city of Kotor. The area of Townhouse i…
3 room townhouse
Bigova, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 395,000
NUM 4577 A comfortable townhouse for sale in a closed area, not far from the cities of …
3 room townhouse
Bigova, Montenegro
120 m²
€ 395,000
A comfortable townhouse for sale in a closed area, near the cities of Tivat and Kotor. Town…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
72 m²
€ 195,000
NUM 715 Orahovac - a small beautiful village located near Perast and Kotor, in the Bay of…
3 room townhouse
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
180 m²
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
10 000 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 173,250
PROJECTS BRIEF My Tiny House-Smart Eco Life Model 50 The beautiful piece of land for our …
3 room townhouse
Kovacko Polje, Montenegro
176 m²
€ 270,000
Townhouse in the club village, Separate territory, pool, video surveillance, Landscaping…
