Pool Residential properties for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

89 properties total found
House 3 bathroomsin Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 485,000
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 125,000
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 670,000
2 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 250,000
Housein Muo, Montenegro
House
Muo, Montenegro
€ 150,000
3 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 210,000
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 400,000
House 1 bathroomin Dobrota, Montenegro
House 1 bathroom
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 95,000
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 165,000
Housein Kotor, Montenegro
House
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 420,000
2 room housein Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 250,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Dobrota, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 90,000
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
4 bath
€ 475,000
Villa 4 room villain Morinj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Morinj, Montenegro
3 bath 235 m² 3 Floor
€ 680,000
Kotor, Kostanica – Villa in the complex for sale The villa is located on the territory of a …
3 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
3 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 345,000
Villa Villain Risan, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Risan, Montenegro
350 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,100,000
Kotor, Risan – Small hotel for sale This great building is located less than 100m from the c…
1 room apartmentin Kotor, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kotor, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 130,000
House 3 bathroomsin Stoliv, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 420,000
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 475,000
Housein Dobrota, Montenegro
House
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 545,000
5 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
5 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 200 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 550,000
Incredible penthouse in Kindness. A chic view that no one will ever make. New residential co…
5 room housein Krimovice, Montenegro
5 room house
Krimovice, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
Traditional style villa, Budva-Kotor in Krimovitsa. The villa has 4 bedrooms (each bedroom …
1 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 135,000
House 3 bathroomsin Dobrota, Montenegro
House 3 bathrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 780,000
4 room housein Muo, Montenegro
4 room house
Muo, Montenegro
2 bath
€ 450,000
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
A beautiful stone house in the colorful, Montenegrin, Mediterranean village of Zagora, away …
5 room apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
5 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 120 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 400,000
Lovely apartment in the new complex of Kindness. The area of the apartment is 120 m2 plus th…
Villa 4 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bath 373 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,800,000
Kotor bay, Prcanj – Contemporary design new villa for sale Approached via a private, securel…
Villa 4 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath 456 m² 2 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury new villa for sale Approached via a private, securely-gated road, Vil…
Villa 5 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bath 479 m²
€ 2,200,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Luxury villa with panoramic sea and mountain views across Kotor Bay for sale…

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

