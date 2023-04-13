Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Dobrota
2
Prcanj
1
Risan
1
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
1 room studio apartmentin Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m²
€ 90,000
Studio apartment in a gated club-type community “Green Village” on the shore of …
1 room studio apartmentin Dobrota, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 114,000
For sale a beautiful and spacious studio apartment with an area of 46 sq. meters! The apa…
Studio apartment 2 bathroomsin Muo, Montenegro
Studio apartment 2 bathrooms
Muo, Montenegro
2 bath 54 m²
€ 210,000
Profitable investment for living and for renting out - an apartment in the Old Town of Kotor…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
1 bath 38 m²
€ 110,000
Location: Dobrota (Kotor) Apartment area: 38 sq.m. Number of bathrooms: 1 Price: 110000 eur…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Dobrota, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Dobrota, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 90,000
1 room studio apartmentin Risan, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Risan, Montenegro
1 bath
€ 69,000

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir