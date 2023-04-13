Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Dobrota
302
Prcanj
294
Kotor
198
Perast
82
Risan
60
Clear all
567 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
3 Floor
€ 165,000
А5-294. One bedroom apartment in DobrotaFor sale apartment in a new complex with one bedroom…
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
3 Floor
€ 175,000
А5-292. Apartment with two bedrooms in Dobrota For sale apartment total area of 70 m2 locate…
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
109 m²
5 Floor
€ 270,000
А5-293. Three bedroom apartment with sea view in DobrotaFor sale apartment in Dobrota i…
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 165,000
А5-291. One bedroom apartment i new complex in DobrotaFor sale one bedroom apartment in new …
3 room apartment
Strp, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
112 m²
1 Floor
€ 313,000
А5-290. Three Bedroom Apartment in First Line, StrpFor sale Three bedroom apartment in …
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
120 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
110 m²
Price on request
3 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
130 m²
Price on request
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
67 m²
Price on request
Apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
30 m²
Price on request
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
46 m²
Price on request
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath
29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath
120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
€ 250,000
А5-289. Two bedrooms apartment and a terrace overlooking the sea, DobrotaFor sale a spacious…
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
€ 185,000
А5-288. Two bedrooms apartment with sea view, DobrotaFor sale apartment with two bedrooms an…
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
274 m²
€ 2,500,000
D5-142. Dream residence on the first coastline Dobrota, KotorThe stunning house in Dobrota, …
1 room apartment
Morinj, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 147,000
Cozy and beautiful one-bedroom apartment for sale in Lavender Bay complex, Morinj (Bay of Ko…
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
1 Floor
€ 160,000
А5-285. Two bedroom apartment in Prcanj This apartment is located on the first floor of a bu…
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…
1 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 135,000
А5-286. One bedroom apartment in Dobrota, KotorFor sale 1 bedroom apartment in Dobrota, Koto…
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1 071 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
I am selling an investment plot of 1071 m2 with a house on the first line in Dobrota Hous…
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
€ 210,000
D5-140. Cozy stone house on the first line in DobrotaHouse for sale with a total area of 86 …
House
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Floor
€ 240,000
Tivat – New house complex overlooking Tivat for sale The development Green Hill consists of …
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 98,000
Nice apartment of 58 sq. meters in the quiet village of Przhitsa, next to the Kotor Tunnel. …
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
€ 189,000
Spacious two-bedroom apartment in a modern complex “Buena Vista” in the resort v…
2 room apartment
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 185,000
А5-281. Two bedroom apartment in a complex with a swimming pool in DobrotaFor sale apartment…
2 room apartment
Risan, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
2 Floor
€ 140,000
A5-284. Two bedroom apartment in RisanFor sale two bedroom apartment in Risan Apartment 2 b…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
19
Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map