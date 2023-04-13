Montenegro
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room apartment
Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bath
42 m²
€ 49,713
3 room house
Lustica, Montenegro
257 m²
€ 1,350,000
Villa in Krashichi. The area of the plot is 327 sq.m. Villa with total area of 257 sq.m. Lo…
3 room house
Podgorica, Montenegro
1 bath
100 m²
€ 85,085
Two-floor house 100m2 with the courtyard 30m2 and the outbuilding 10m2 in the great location…
3 room house
Zelenika, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 337,494
1 room apartment
Montenegro, Montenegro
43 m²
€ 75,043
Object code - 5.25.13.11024Apartment 43.20 m2 in the city of Bar at the construction stage f…
5 room house
Krasici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
257 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 545,947
D2-1019. Spacious three-Storey Villa in KrasiciSpacious 3-storey Villa for sale in the resor…
2 room apartment
Budva, Montenegro
2 bath
104 m²
€ 312,679
This fully furnished, spacious apartment with surface 104m² offers everything in one place: …
House
Montenegro, Montenegro
1 521 m²
€ 2,400,000
Object code - 1.30.11.10046 Offered for sale multi-apartment building "Sweet home" in Beči, …
Apartment
Radovici, Montenegro
36 m²
€ 265,000
The apartments are located in the elite yacht complex Lustica Basy Marina. Excellent sea vi…
3 room apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
172 m²
2 Floor
€ 681,000
Fantastic floors in Sutomore, Montenegro. These floors are located in the very peaceful ne…
5 room house
Risan, Montenegro
150 m²
€ 790,715
NUM 2117 Private house for sale, located in a quiet part of Risan with a view to the …
9 room apartment
Bar, Montenegro
660 m²
Price on request
