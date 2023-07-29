Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Montenegro
  4. Kotor Municipality
  5. Mansions

Mountain View Mansions for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Morinj, Montenegro
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Morinj, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
An old country estate on a huge plot of land in the village of Morinj, Bay of Kotor. Around …
€ 999,000

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir