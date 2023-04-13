Montenegro
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
268 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath
120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
274 m²
€ 2,500,000
D5-142. Dream residence on the first coastline Dobrota, KotorThe stunning house in Dobrota, …
House
Kotor, Montenegro
Number of floors 3
€ 1
R5-140. Luxury villa in first line in KotorThis Luxury property is fully equipped and for re…
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1 071 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
I am selling an investment plot of 1071 m2 with a house on the first line in Dobrota Hous…
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
€ 210,000
D5-140. Cozy stone house on the first line in DobrotaHouse for sale with a total area of 86 …
House
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Floor
€ 240,000
Tivat – New house complex overlooking Tivat for sale The development Green Hill consists of …
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
Villa 6 room villa
Stoliv, Montenegro
240 m²
Price on request
House
Kotor, Montenegro
337 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
D5-240. House with sea view in Kotor, SkaljariFor sale hose in Kotor Skaljari located o…
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
540 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,750,000
Tivat, Lepetane – House for sale on the seafront This house of 540 sqm is located on the fir…
House
Kotor, Montenegro
450 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
D5-236. House with sea view in KotorFor sale house with beautiful sea view in Kotor House a…
2 room house
Krimovice, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
D4-395. Villa with pool and sea view near Budva, Krimovica settlementFor sale villa in Krimo…
2 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
55 m²
€ 200,000
D5-235. House in PrcanjFor sale house with plot in Prcanj In a quiet and peaceful loc…
6 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bath
277 m²
€ 1,200,000
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
5 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 390,000
D5-233. Spacious house with sea view , Kavac For sale house 250m2 on a plot of 430m2: …
8 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
440 m²
€ 1,650,000
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,570,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
€ 440,000
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
5 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
104 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
8 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms
342 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 700,000
5 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
225 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
House
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
108 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 430,000
4 room house
Zagora, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 497,200
3 room house
Sutvara, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
242 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
3 room house
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
148 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 440,000
А5-251. Townhouse with pool in Orahovets, KotorFor sale townhouse with pool and sea view, Li…
2 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
98 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
D5-228. New beautiful house in TivatFor sale this brand new house is part of a small complex…
House 3 bathrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
3 bath
€ 485,000
4 room house
Kostanjica, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 950,000
D5-145. Lux villa in KostanjicaFor sale villa. Villa include 3 floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 …
5 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
718 m²
€ 3,950,000
D5-144. Lux villa with pool and beautiful sea view in PrcanjFor sale Lux villa in Prcanj wit…
