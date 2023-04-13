Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Prcanj
168
Kotor
94
Dobrota
65
Perast
49
Risan
22
34 properties total found
3 room housein Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Villa 5 room villain Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
6 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
6 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Apartmanska kuca u Donjoj Lastvi 300m od mora   Odlicna investicija,dobar potenci…
3 room housein Dobrota, Montenegro
3 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 071 m² Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
I am selling an investment plot of 1071 m2 with a house on the first line in Dobrota Hous…
6 room housein Stoliv, Montenegro
6 room house
Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bath 277 m²
€ 1,200,000
The estate of 2 villas is located in the village of Stoliv on the shore of the Kotor Bay in …
4 room housein Radanovici, Montenegro
4 room house
Radanovici, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 340 m² Number of floors 2
€ 475,000
Spacious house in the village of Radanovichi (Kotor) in close proximity to the HDL hypermark…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 440,000
Living area: 148m2 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 + guest toilet Private swimming pool, barbecu…
5 room housein Bigova, Montenegro
5 room house
Bigova, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 490,000
Villa for sale in the village of Bigovo, between Budva and Tivat. Villa of 230m2 plus gue…
5 room housein Krimovice, Montenegro
5 room house
Krimovice, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
Traditional style villa, Budva-Kotor in Krimovitsa. The villa has 4 bedrooms (each bedroom …
4 room housein Risan, Montenegro
4 room house
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 96 m² Number of floors 3
€ 425,000
Renovated stone house just 20 meters from the Adriatic Sea in Perast. Total area of the hous…
5 room housein Dobrota, Montenegro
5 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 3 bath 215 m²
€ 300,000
House with stunning view in Dobrota. House consists from the ground floor, first floor and s…
4 room housein Dobrota, Montenegro
4 room house
Dobrota, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 1 bath 176 m²
€ 700,000
House with spacious landplot in Dobrota only meters away from the sea. It consist from basem…
Villa 4 room villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 630,000
Vila samo 50 metara od mora u Prčanji, Kotor! Površina vile 230m2, površina…
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 342 m²
€ 1,600,000
Kotor, Dobrota - villa with apartments, a swimming pool and panoramic sea view   Comp…
4 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
4 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 210 m²
€ 450,000
House area: 210 m2 Land plot: 425 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3 Floors: 2 Pool, toilet 2…
Villa 5 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 261 m²
€ 750,000
House residential area: 220sqm Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 3   Auxiliary building: 41sqm …
7 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
7 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 350 m²
€ 1,000,000
Area: 350 m2 Land area: 1956 m2 Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 2 + 1   The stone villa, bu…
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 456 m²
€ 2,000,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo   Gross building area: 456 m2 Net interi…
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 373 m²
€ 1,800,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo   Gross area: 373 m2 Net interior area: …
Villa 5 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 5 bath 479 m²
€ 2,200,000
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUb3BRt4Bqo   Gross Building Area: 479 m2 Net Intern…
Villa 3 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 382 m²
€ 2,500,000
Building basis: 10.0 x 14.75 m Gross building area is 381.58 m², with terrace of 59.30 m² …
Villa 4 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 5 bath 526 m²
€ 5,900,000
Villa area: 526 m2 Yard and terraces area: 330 m2 Pool: 70 m2 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 5 …
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 510 m²
€ 1,750,000
Area: 510 m2 (450 m2 + attic 60 m2) Bedrooms: 7 Bathrooms: 6 Floors: 3 + attic Garage pl…
Villa Villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Kotor, Montenegro
2 117 m²
Price on request
Palazzo Hotel was originaly a residential complex for a wealthy and well-respected family li…
2 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
2 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m²
€ 650,000
https://youtu.be/Kw9a4bm_6iE Residential area: 175 m2 Land area: 860 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bath…
5 room housein Kotor, Montenegro
5 room house
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 354 m²
Price on request
House area: 354 m2 Land area: 622 m2 Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 3 Garage, parking for 3 vehi…
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 365 m²
€ 1,400,000
Residential area with terraces: 365 m2 Land plot: 410 m2 Residential area without terraces…
Villa 9 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 9 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 8 bath 484 m²
Price on request
Kotor, Perast - renovated stone palace from 17th century House area: 484m2 Land area: 1,223…
Villa 5 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 350 m²
Price on request
Kotor, Kostanjica – stone villa on the first line to the sea Unique stone villa on the firs…
Villa 6 room villain Kotor, Montenegro
Villa 6 room villa
Kotor, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 278 m²
€ 1,200,000
Living area: 278 m2 (Villa A - 161 m2, Villa B - 117 m2 ) Land area: 2,600 m2 Bedrooms; 6 …

